Everspin Stock Is Up 400% in a Year — A $40M Defense Contract and a Q1 Earnings Beat Just Added 45% More

Everspin Technologies produces a highly particular type of memory in Chandler, Arizona, a suburb southeast of Phoenix in the center of what has subtly grown to be one of the more active semiconductor corridors in the American Southwest. When discussing consumer electronics, magnetoresistive random-access memory, or MRAM, is not a product that comes up.

This type of product is used in military hardware, aeronautical guidance equipment, and industrial control systems where data must withstand voltage spikes, power outages, or other circumstances that would destroy a traditional flash chip. By most accounts, Everspin leads the market in this particular segment. That leadership was priced appropriately—that is, covertly—for a very long time. The silence ended in early 2026.

Category Details Company Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) — developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM and TMR sensors Current Price (May 13, 2026) ~$48–$49 per share Year-to-Date Performance Up over 200% YTD; up over 400% in the past 12 months Recent Catalyst 45% surge in early May 2026 — driven by Q1 2026 earnings beat and $40M defense contract announcement Defense Contract 10-year, $40 million military-aerospace MRAM agreement — specifics of the end customer not publicly disclosed Q1 2026 Revenue $14.9 million — up from $13.1 million in Q1 2025; gross margins expanding Manufacturing Partnership Expanding U.S.-based MRAM and TMR sensor production in collaboration with Microchip Technology Market Position Established leader in specialty MRAM — used in high-end industrial, aerospace, and defense applications requiring non-volatile, radiation-tolerant memory Institutional Dynamic Rally attributed in part to “lagged institutional effect” — larger investors responding to April earnings and contract news with delayed position-building Key Risk Small-cap volatility; revenue base of ~$14.9M/quarter is modest relative to stock move — valuation now well ahead of current earnings at most analyst estimates

Over the last 12 months, Everspin’s stock has increased by over 400%, with over 200% of that gain occurring thus far this year. The most recent spike occurred in early May 2026, when a combination of a Q1 earnings beat and the news of a 10-year, $40 million military-aerospace MRAM supply arrangement caused the stock to rise by about 45% in a few days. Earlier in the year, the stock was trading in the mid-to-high teens. It was getting close to $49 by May 13th.

The phenomenon known as “lagged institutional effect,” which occurs when larger investors, slower to react to small-cap earnings events, start building positions weeks after the catalyst that triggered retail buying, is being discussed by some analysts. The speed of that move, compressed into a period when the broader semiconductor market has been volatile, suggests something beyond ordinary trading. Institutional funding typically shows up all at once when it arrives late to a small-cap rally.

The revenue figure for the first quarter of 2026 is $14.9 million, up from $13.1 million in the same period of 2025. This indicates a clear but moderate growth narrative. Growing gross margins are significant for a business of this size. The 10-year defense contract offers a level of income visibility that is uncommon for a business of this size and helps to explain the market’s repeated expansion.

An additional layer of credibility is added by the manufacturing partnership with Microchip Technology to increase the production of MRAM and TMR sensors in the United States. This is because it shows operational confidence and aligns with the industry’s broader push toward domestic semiconductor production, which has been receiving political attention and government support.

Everspin Stock

Whether the current pricing can be maintained given the company’s actual revenue base is still up for debate. Sitting beneath a market cap that has grown significantly due to these factors, a quarterly revenue run-rate of about $15 million, annualizing to about $60 million, necessitates a particular kind of forward-looking optimism in the contract pipeline and the development trajectory of the MRAM market.

That confidence might be justified because Everspin has few direct competitors at the quality level needed for those applications, and the need for radiation-tolerant, high-reliability memory in aerospace and defense applications is actually growing. However, small-cap momentum can suddenly reverse when institutional purchasers believe they’ve grabbed enough of the advance, and the stock has climbed far ahead of what the current metrics justify.

Stories like this one—a small business with a defensible technology niche, a defense contract, and all of a sudden a stock price that makes it a household name in retail investing forums—tend to follow a certain pattern. The basics are true. There is a stretch in the multiplicity. It’s always harder to predict who will win in the near future than each side would like to acknowledge.