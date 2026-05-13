Lumentum Stock Just Jumped 16% on a 90% Revenue Surge — Is This the AI Infrastructure Play Nobody Was Watching?

Engineers at Lumentum are constructing the lasers and optical components that transport data through the world’s most demanding AI infrastructure in a manufacturing plant located in San Jose, California. The products—high-speed photonic modules, optical circuit switches, and laser chips—are not as flashy as new chip design announcements. However, they are, in a very literal sense, what keeps data flowing at the speeds needed for AI inference and training.

The market has taken note. Lumentum’s stock has risen from a 52-week low of $71.04 to a high of $1,085.68, a move that has few parallels in the larger tech industry this year and has made LITE one of the most talked-about AI infrastructure names among early investors and a real source of annoyance for those who did not.

Category Details Company Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) — optical and photonic products for AI data centers, telecom, and industrial markets Current Price $1,042.96 (May 13, 2026) 52-Week Range $71.04 low / $1,085.68 high — a move of approximately 1,430% from trough to peak Market Cap $77.24 billion Q3 FY2026 Revenue $808.4 million — up 90% year-over-year; 21.5% sequential growth Q3 Non-GAAP EPS $2.37 — beating consensus; operating margin expanded to 32.2% Q4 FY2026 Guidance Revenue $960M–$1.01B; non-GAAP EPS $2.85–$3.05 — both above Wall Street estimates NVIDIA Deal March 2026 — NVIDIA announced a $2 billion investment in Lumentum for R&D, U.S. manufacturing expansion, and multi-year purchase agreements Capacity Status Under-shipping demand by ~30% despite 40% capacity expansion — backlog sold out through 2027 Key Risk P/E ratio of 184.18 — valuation pricing in growth that has yet to fully materialise from co-packaged optics and optical circuit switches at early-stage deployment

The latest phase of the move was sparked by the Q3 fiscal 2026 results that were made public on May 5. With non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.37 and an operating margin of 32.2%, revenue reached $808.4 million, increasing 90% year over year and 21.5% sequentially. These are not small-scale advancements. These are the kinds of figures that point to a business whose product is actually in short supply.

Despite a 40% capacity growth and long-term agreements locked in until 2027, Lumentum is essentially sold out due to the demand for AI data centers and hyperscalers, undershipping demand by about 30%. The Q4 forecast exceeded Wall Street projections on both fronts, with sales of $960 million to $1.01 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.85 to $3.05. In response, the stock increased by about 16%.

The NVIDIA partnership serves as the strategic foundation for all of this. NVIDIA announced a $2 billion investment in Lumentum in March 2026 to support operations, future capacity, and research and development as the business expands its U.S.-based manufacturing, including a new fabrication plant slated for Greensboro, North Carolina.

The transaction is noteworthy not only for the money it comes in but also for what it signifies: NVIDIA, which has more insight into the demand for AI data centers than nearly any other company, has determined that optical photonics from Lumentum is a sufficiently important bottleneck to warrant such a large investment. The market typically interprets a multi-billion dollar wager made by the firm whose chips need the connectivity as a long-term signal rather than a promotional relationship.

The portion that needs to be honestly examined is the valuation. Regardless matter how good the underlying story is, a P/E ratio of 184 on top of a stock that has already increased around 1,400% from its trough is the kind of number that causes disciplined investors to pause. Even while the sector’s fundamentals are still strong, valuation issues and the early stages of important growth drivers like co-packaged optics point to the possibility of ongoing instability.

Lumentum Stock

The next phase of revenue growth is expected to come from co-packaged optics and optical circuit switches, two product categories that CEO Michael Hurlston has referred to as being at the “starting line”. More than $400 million is currently in the OCS backlog. How soon it translates into revenue and margin at the size implied by the current stock price is the question.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that the 52-week range, which spans from $71 to $1,085, effectively captures the whole arc of the market’s shifting evaluation of this business in only one year. Twelve months ago, Lumentum operated in a quiet area of the technological sector as a supplier of photonics. It currently has a $77 billion market capitalization, a $2 billion NVIDIA endorsement, and a backlog that is larger than what it can handle.

The speed at which co-packaged optics and circuit switches grow from early deployment to widespread adoption will determine whether the current pricing is fair value or a ceiling. A press release won’t provide that response. Quarter by quarter, it will arrive.