Nebius Stock , The European AI Cloud Play That Just Went From $34 to $233 in Twelve Months

A certain type of stock shows up on Wall Street without the customary fanfare, quietly gains traction for a few quarters, and then all of a sudden becomes the topic of every cloud computing discussion in New York and London. For the majority of 2026, Nebius Group, which goes by the ticker NBIS, has been that stock. After reaching a new 52-week high of $233.73 earlier in the session, shares ended Friday at $217.32. At $34.72, the 52-week low was reached a little more than a year ago. This spring, a company that the majority of American retail investors were unaware of made a move of almost 525 percent in a year.

The company’s current market valuation of $55.65 billion is a remarkable amount for a business that was once an insignificant asset that was spun out from a much more contentious parent. Nebius’s roots can be found in Yandex, the Russian internet giant that had to undergo a significant restructuring following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the ensuing sanctions that cut it off from global financing markets.

After a complicated unwinding, the European and international assets, intellectual property, and important engineering teams were regrouped under a Dutch holding company with its headquarters located in Amsterdam, creating the Nebius that is currently listed on the Nasdaq. The new company is led by Yandex’s longtime founder, Arkady Volozh, who departed Russia and gave up his previous corporate position.

Information Details Company Name Nebius Group NV Ticker NBIS (Nasdaq) Current Price $217.32 Market Capitalization $55.65 billion Price-to-Earnings Ratio 61.11 Dividend Yield None 52-Week High $233.73 52-Week Low $34.72 One-Year Move Approximately +525% Daily High (May 15, 2026) $233.73 Daily Low (May 15, 2026) $205.75 Open Price $213.36 Volume (Today) 29.74 million Average Daily Volume 19.82 million CEO Arkady Volozh Founded 2004 Headquarters Amsterdam, Netherlands Origin Spun out of the former Yandex N.V. Core Business AI-centric cloud infrastructure, GPU clusters Investor Page Nebius IR

The type of momentum the stock has been producing was caught during Friday’s trading session. Intraday, shares started at $213.36, increased to $233.73, fell to $205.75, and ended the day at $217.32. With 29.74 million shares traded, the volume was much higher than the daily average of 19.82 million. On a day when the stock reached a new 52-week high, that strong volume is a significant indicator. It indicates that actual institutional funds—rather than merely retail enthusiasm—are flowing. A stock’s advance tends to be more durable when it breaks out on volume as opposed to meandering up on weak liquidity.

The most intriguing aspect of the narrative is what Nebius actually does. The company runs an AI-focused cloud platform that offers infrastructure services, developer tools, and massive GPU clusters to businesses developing AI applications. The pitch resembles what CoreWeave and Lambda Labs have developed in the US in certain aspects. By providing pure infrastructure for AI workloads without the complexity of the larger AWS or Azure stacks, Nebius is promoting itself as a specialized substitute for the hyperscale clouds. Additionally, the European positioning is important. Having a reliable European-based AI infrastructure provider has gained strategic importance beyond what its basic income figures indicate, as European regulators have become increasingly concerned about data sovereignty and reliance on US cloud providers.

By conventional measures, the P/E ratio of 61 is costly. It is less out of line than the headline figure implies for an AI infrastructure business in a category that investors often consider to be the picks-and-shovels play of the moment. CoreWeave has been appraised using comparable growth-forward measures both before and after going public. Investors appear to think that for at least another two to three years, demand for specialized AI computer capacity will exceed supply, which supports investing in businesses that can reliably expand GPU capacity at scale. Numerous factors, such as Nvidia’s capacity to continue manufacturing the underlying technology and the rate at which business clients actually implement production AI workloads, will determine whether or not that wager is profitable.

Additionally, there is a more subdued strategic aspect that should be taken into account. Last year, Microsoft made a multi-billion dollar investment in Nebius, effectively positioning the European business as a crucial capacity partner for Azure’s AI workloads. It is uncommon for a hyperscaler to provide such validation, and it was one of the initial drivers of the stock’s recent surge. The relationship implies that when supply is the binding restriction, even the biggest cloud corporations are prepared to contract out some of their AI capacity to experts. The Microsoft partnership has given Nebius revenue visibility as well as a halo effect that has undoubtedly sped up institutional acceptance of the stock.

Nebius Stock

It is hard to overlook the geopolitical environment. In a way, Nebius is a survivor stock. The reason the corporation is what it is now is because one of Russia’s most significant technological assets had to be drastically reorganized due to the global financial system. It has taken years to carefully decouple, comply with sanctions, and regain the trust of foreign investors. Watching this unfold gives the appearance that the management team has been more concerned with fighting structural conflicts than creating new products, even if the product side seems to have been operating in the background the entire time.

The contrast with the larger AI software industry, where numerous high-multiple names have been declining throughout the spring, is difficult to ignore. Nebius has taken a different approach, emerging while its competitors in the software industry, such as Atlassian and Spotify, have been slack. In actuality, the market has been shifting funds from well-known SaaS brands to the AI economy’s core infrastructure layer. Nebius is currently benefiting from that rotation. How long will there be a shortage of AI capacity, and will competitive capacity from both new and established hyperscalers eventually weaken the pricing power that has fueled recent profits?