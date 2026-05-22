SOUN Stock Is Down 16% This Year, Insiders Are Buying Anyway

SoundHound AI lost roughly one-third of its momentum somewhere between the optimism of the AI rally last year and the sluggish grind of 2026. On Thursday, the stock closed at $8.32, down almost 16% for the year and far from the $22.17 peak it reached a year ago. Every retail investor forum you visit will have the same worn-out question, albeit in slightly different fonts: is this the end, or will there be more suffering? Really, no one knows. That’s part of what makes SOUN such a unique case at the moment.

Earlier this month, the company released its first-quarter financial results, which presented an odd split-screen narrative. At $44.2 million, revenue increased 52% year over year, which appears to be the kind of growth that most software CEOs would frame and hang on the wall. Although the growth rate is still impressive, it is significantly slower than the 151% the company reported in the same quarter of 2025, and the loss was $25 million. Fund managers seem to detest the word “deceleration,” and SoundHound is wearing it whether it wants to or not.

Then came the acquisition of LivePerson, which was revealed in April and is currently the focal point of all discussions regarding the business. SoundHound, which is primarily known for its voice technology found in automobiles, drive-thrus, and televisions, is purchasing a business that handles digital messaging on a large scale, with about a billion conversations per month across social media, websites, and apps. With voice on one end, text on the other, and agentic AI tying it all together via their new OASYS platform, management is positioning the combined company as a sort of full-stack conversational AI platform. The pitch is ambitious. Additionally, it’s either the move that breaks SoundHound’s potential or the one that ultimately unlocks it, depending on who you ask.

Watching this develop gives the impression that the business is rushing to overcome its own uncertainties. The management is now projecting revenue of between $350 million and $400 million in 2027, with an additional $100 million in potential upside dependent on how well the LivePerson integration goes. Additionally, they have discovered a $500 million cross-selling opportunity hidden within the combined clientele. large numbers. Long-term investors are thrilled by these figures, while cautious investors are equally alarmed. Because real-world execution is necessary to get there, including integrating two technology stacks, retaining LivePerson’s enterprise clients, and somehow reducing a margin profile that is still significantly in the red.

It’s difficult to ignore how frequently SoundHound resembles early iterations of businesses that went on to achieve success. Before its enterprise narrative finally caught on, Palantir and Tesla both had similar doubts. However, the comparison is only valid if the company succeeds, and SoundHound operates in a market where industry titans like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon already sell comparable goods on a large scale. It’s not impossible to compete with those businesses, but it takes a lot of energy and usually requires either a special technical advantage or a clientele that is too valuable to lose. SoundHound believes it possesses both.

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For now, it has some breathing room thanks to the balance sheet. Even though it doesn’t buy patience, the company ended the first quarter with $216 million in cash and no debt, which buys time. However, there is also a $300 million at-the-market equity program in place, and analysts have been quietly pointing out that if losses don’t decrease, more dilution appears likely. DA Davidson reduced its price target to $12 while maintaining its Buy rating, which likely sums up the sentiment better than any one headline could.

Interestingly, institutional money hasn’t completely disappeared. Last quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Management raised its stake. There has been some quiet accumulation around the lows, according to insider filings. Even though they are unsure of the exact shape it will take, investors appear to think something is developing here. When SoundHound reports once more in August and the LivePerson integration starts to show its early seams, that will be the next real test. Until then, the stock is likely to continue doing what it has been doing for months: oscillating between optimism and reluctance, never fully persuading anyone of either.