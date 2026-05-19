SpaceX vs. Amazon: The Looming Monopoly War Over the Satellite Internet Economy

A silent conflict is taking place somewhere above us. If you stand outside on a clear night and gaze long enough at the slow-moving pinpricks crossing the sky, you’re witnessing the opening shots, even though you can’t really see them. The majority of them are Starlink. A lot of them are brand-new. And on March 9, 2026, Amazon made the decision that it had had enough.

Amazon’s 17-page complaint to the FCC reads more like a disgruntled competitor finally putting its complaints in writing than it does like a regulatory document. Amazon considers SpaceX’s request to deploy up to one million satellites—which are presented as orbiting data centers—to be nearly ridiculous. The filing contends that it would take more than 220 years to launch that many objects into space at the current global launch rates. Only 4,526 satellites were launched globally in 2025, a record year. The math has an almost humorous quality, and the reasons why Amazon felt the need to present it are very serious.

Brendan Carr, the chairman of the FCC, was obviously unimpressed. In a matter of hours, he was making fun of Amazon’s stance on X and saying that the company ought to address its own deployment deficit before giving advice to others. Something similar, but sharper, he told Reuters. It’s difficult to ignore how intimate these regulatory disputes have grown. The chairman of the FCC sounds a little like someone live-tweeting a feud, whereas the agency is meant to be the composed adult in the room.

However, when the public squabbling is removed, a genuine concern about the internet’s future remains. A peculiar new type of infrastructure, more akin to a utility than a service, is under the control of the dominant low-Earth-orbit constellation. Satellites that were nonexistent five years ago are increasingly used for cloud storage, direct-to-cell connectivity, rural broadband, tracking global logistics, and military communications. Amazon is aware of this. SpaceX does the same. Beneath all the legalese, there is a concern that the winner won’t simply dominate the market. It will be defined by them.

SpaceX vs. Amazon

Technical detail—or lack thereof—is a major focus of Amazon’s filing. According to the complaint, SpaceX only submitted parameters for three satellites, or roughly 0.0003% of the proposed system, and omitted the type of orbital and radio-frequency data that regulators typically consider basic. Reading the document gives the impression that Amazon is genuinely perplexed by how loose the application seems. It’s possible that SpaceX is deliberately moving quickly in the hopes that approvals will be easier when ambition surpasses scrutiny. The application might actually be, as Amazon describes it, “an exercise in publicity and messaging.” Most likely, the truth lies in the middle.

The part that should cause everyone to pause is safety. Ten thousand malfunctioning satellites—more than Amazon’s entire Project Kuiper constellation—would be floating through orbit even with a 99% reliability rate. That is a sobering image. There’s already a lot of space. A constellation two orders of magnitude larger than anything currently in existence would completely alter the physics of the problem, and operators regularly maneuver to avoid collisions. Amazon uses restrained, almost cautious language when discussing this issue, which somehow makes it more difficult.

Beneath all of this is the older, messier tale of Bezos and Musk. Two men, two businesses, two conflicting ideas about what humans ought to be doing in space. Depending on who you ask, SpaceX moves at a speed that verges on recklessness. Compared to its competitors, Amazon has missed deployment milestones and moves slowly and methodically. It’s easy to interpret the FCC complaint as more than just regulatory housekeeping as this develops. It seems like the instant a slower competitor realized they could lose the race.

Eventually, the FCC will make the final decision. Carr’s public remarks reveal his sympathies, but Amazon’s concerns won’t go away with a single choice. The number of satellites that the sky can sustain, as well as who gets to make that determination, remain unclear. For the time being, Kuiper continues to try, Starlink continues to launch, and the rest of us continue to look up, usually without realizing what we’re seeing.