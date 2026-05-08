The New Family Office: How Tech Millionaires Are Bypassing Wall Street’s Traditional Wealth Managers

You might notice something that seemed unimaginable fifteen years ago if you stroll past a glass-walled office on Sand Hill Road late on a Wednesday afternoon. Wearing sneakers and a quarter-zip, a former managing director of Goldman Sachs is sketching out a direct investment on a whiteboard for a 36-year-old founder who sold her business two summers ago. A private bank’s pitchbook is not on the table. No relationship manager is present. There is only a small team, a spreadsheet, and a fortune that is untouched by anyone on Wall Street.

This is the new family office that is stealthily consuming a portion of the wealth management division that was previously owned by default by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan. When you sit with the numbers, they are startling. Currently, family offices oversee more than three trillion dollars, and the trend is rapidly increasing. The fact that about two-thirds were established this century provides some insight into their funding sources. Mostly tech money. cryptocurrency, more and more. Money that doesn’t fully trust the individuals who arrived in 2008 dressed in identical suits.

Sector Single-family and multi-family offices serving tech founders, early employees, and crypto-era millionaires Estimated Global Assets Around $5.4 trillion projected by 2030, up from roughly $3 trillion today Number of Family Offices Worldwide Over 8,000 single-family offices, with about 68% founded after the year 2000 Origins The modern model traces back to J.P. Morgan’s family arm in 1838, set up to manage personal investments and an art collection Key Service Lines Direct private equity, venture deals, tax planning, succession, philanthropy, real estate, and increasingly digital assets Common Clients Founders and early executives from companies like Google, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Stripe Talent Trend Senior CIO packages now exceed $1 million, with hiring up sharply since 2021 Regulatory Posture Lightly regulated structures; not required to register publicly the way most asset managers do Notable Examples Iconiq Capital (Zuckerberg, Hoffman, Sandberg), DFO Management (Michael Dell), Bezos Expeditions

Speaking with people in this world gives me the impression that the rebellion isn’t really about returns. It has to do with control. After ten years of product development, a founder is rarely excited to hand the product over to a private bank that will put them in the same ten mutual fund sleeves as everyone else. Family offices allow them to maintain control. They write checks directly into solar farms in Texas, seed rounds, private credit agreements, and anything else the principal is interested in that quarter. The marketing decks may exaggerate this freedom. However, there is a genuine desire for it.

The migration of talent has a narrative of its own. Multibillion-dollar funds are being left by senior portfolio managers for offices that most people are unaware of. Chief investment officer packages exceeding $1 million are no longer uncommon, as compensation has caught up. The lifestyle pull is more difficult to price. No panic about quarterly redemptions. At three in the morning, there are no clients to calm. A long horizon and a single family, or occasionally a few. That math is difficult to dispute for a forty-eight-year-old who spent twenty years inside Blackstone.

How Tech Millionaires Are Bypassing Wall Street’s Traditional Wealth Managers

Not everything is tidy. Everyone was reminded by the 2021 collapse of Archegos that a family office with little oversight and a lot of leverage can still start a ten-billion-dollar fire that scorches international banks. Furthermore, not every office has the talent that its principal thinks it has. According to some estimates, thousands of organizations with governance that wouldn’t withstand a thorough audit operate with fewer than ten employees. The difference between the top and the rest is rapidly growing.

Even so, it’s difficult to ignore how much the center of gravity has changed as you watch this happen. People who grew up online and trust software more than salespeople will receive the majority of the next massive wealth transfer, which is predicted to be worth over $100 trillion in the upcoming decades. It is still unclear if Wall Street’s traditional managers will be able to adjust or if they will become more like a back-office service for the new class of private capital. For now, the hoodies are winning.