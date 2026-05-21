The Nvidia and CoreWeave Stock Story Wall Street Doesn’t Fully Understand Yet

When investors look up the company’s history, they are still surprised to learn that the name CoreWeave was initially associated with bitcoin mining. The company had a stack of Nvidia GPUs that were initially intended for processing cryptocurrency a few years ago. Then the market changed, ChatGPT came along, and those same chips became one of the most valuable tech assets. It’s the kind of pivot that, when described aloud, sounds invented.

The relationship that has developed since is more difficult to create. The chipmaker Nvidia, which is currently valued at over $5.3 trillion, has sold more than just CoreWeave owns a portion of the business and its hardware. An expanding piece. Nvidia increased its ownership of CoreWeave to 47.2 million shares, valued at approximately $3.66 billion, according to the most recent 13F filing, giving it about 11% of the company. That is a significant role that is growing rather than contracting.

Some analysts believe Nvidia is doing something more intriguing than merely making a friendly wager. It is the process of assembling an ecosystem. Nebius and Core, Coherent for optical hardware, Nokia for networking, and Synopsys for chip design softwareWeave for the “neoclouds” that are specifically designed to handle AI workloads. Those are not arbitrary names. From a distance, they create what appears to be a meticulously put together supply chain, one designed to ensure that clients continue to arrive at Nvidia’s door with checkbooks in hand.

It’s easy to understand why critics aren’t impressed. The term “circular financing” has been used repeatedly: Nvidia finances CoreWeave, CoreWeave purchases Nvidia chips, the revenue returns to Nvidia’s income statement, and the stock rises. Jensen Huang has dismissed this, claiming that no single company can handle the burden on its own and that AI buildouts simply require massive upfront capital. He might be correct. However, it’s difficult to ignore how well the money flows in a loop.

Meanwhile, the CoreWeave deals continue to fall through in ways that two years ago would have seemed ridiculous. a $21 billion deal with Meta. Jane Street has committed to a $6 billion platform, plus an additional $1 billion in equity at $109 per share. a multibillion-dollar agreement with Anthropic to produce Claude models on a large scale. confusion regarding inference workloads. That client list reads more like a snapshot of the people who are actually creating cutting-edge AI than it does like the wish list of a young company.

Nvidia Coreweave Stock Investment

However, the stock chart for CoreWeave presents a less clear picture. Over the past year, shares have fluctuated widely, ranging from the high sixties to almost $190, which is to be expected from a business expanding so quickly on such borrowed momentum. It seems reasonable that the Motley Fool recently identified execution as the primary risk. On Nvidia’s roadmap of Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs, building data centers at this rate with this much capital leaves virtually no room for mistakes. Confidence could be swiftly shaken by a single missed quarter.

Michael Intrator, CEO of CoreWeave, recently made a statement on CNBC that stuck in people’s minds. He implied that Nvidia is “covering their bases” with these infrastructure alliances, a tacit admission that even a $5 trillion corporation cannot remain motionless. In data centers, AMD is making progress. Consumers desire choices. Nvidia’s current dominance isn’t assured for the future, and Intrator appears to be more aware of this than Nvidia’s own investor decks would imply.

There’s a sense that the true story here isn’t about chips at all as you watch everything play out. It concerns who is in charge of the rails that AI operates on. Nvidia is wagering that CoreWeave will be involved in the solution. Whether that was a wise decision or a masterfully crafted house of cards is still up for debate among investors. It could be both at once.