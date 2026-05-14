United Airlines CEO Pitched a Merger With American Airlines in a Meeting With Trump , The Antitrust Implications Are Enormous

When a CEO believes the political landscape has turned in his favor, a certain type of meeting takes place at the White House. One thing is stated in the written agenda. Another is stated in the room’s talk. The meeting’s official topic on February 25, 2026, was Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s attempt to make Washington Dulles International Airport a more competitive international gateway.

Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, presented the President of the United States with a far bigger proposal near the end of the discussion, after the slides regarding runways and slot allocations had likely been completed. A merger between United and American Airlines would have combined more than one-third of domestic U.S. capacity into one organization, making it the world’s largest airline. The concept was short-lived.

Category Details Bidder United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) United CEO Scott Kirby Target American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) American CEO Robert Isom Pitch Date February 25, 2026 Pitch Setting White House meeting on the future of Washington Dulles International Airport Disclosed Reuters / Bloomberg reports, mid-April 2026 Kirby’s Confirmation April 27, 2026 (lengthy press release) American’s Response April 17, 2026 statement: “not engaged with or interested in any discussions” Trump’s Public Position Opposed merger on April 22, 2026 CNBC interview Combined U.S. Domestic Market Share ~34% (United ~16.7% + American ~17.4%) 4-Carrier Concentration Roughly 70% of U.S. domestic capacity United Hub at Dulles 68.5% of December 2025 commercial passengers Dulles Initiative Launched by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, December 2025 FTC Chair (Trump appointee) Andrew Ferguson Previous FTC Chair Lina Khan (under Biden) Notable Antitrust Voice Matt Stoller, American Economic Liberties Project Notable Democratic Reaction Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.): “That’s gonna be a no.” Reuters Coverage Reuters (initial story) and Bloomberg (parallel reporting) 2023 Passenger Revenue Rankings United #1, American #3 by revenue passenger miles Notable Industry History Kirby was American Airlines president 2013–2016 after the AA/US Airways merger Personal Backstory Kirby, Isom, and former AA CEO Doug Parker were once the US Airways/America West “dream team” Spirit Airlines Status Shutting down after no Trump-administration rescue deal materialized

Reuters and Bloomberg publications made the suggestion public in the middle of April, and Wall Street and Washington immediately responded. In a scathing statement on April 17, American Airlines, whose CEO Robert Isom had not been informed, said that the airline was “not engaged with or interested in any discussions” of a merger and that any such agreement would be “negative for competition and for consumers.” That wording wasn’t chosen at random.

American made a special effort to align itself with the claimed antitrust law principles of the Trump administration, so boxing Kirby in by embracing the political position more tightly than he had. On April 22, President Trump expressed his opposition to the merger of the two airlines on CNBC’s Squawk Box. The agreement had already fallen through by the time Kirby announced his outreach in a lengthy press release on April 27.

The story’s intriguing aspect is not so much the botched pitch as it is the insights it provided into the current mindset of airline executives. Over the past few years, Kirby has worked to make United one of the two most profitable airlines in the United States, along with Delta. He hasn’t been subtle in his belief that American Airlines is in a distinct category, as he has stated on podcasts and earnings calls. He has openly stated that American loses over $800 million a year in Chicago O’Hare.

He has questioned if the United States can maintain its hub arrangement. He is truly interested in reorganizing the U.S. airline business around two dominating carriers, with him and Delta CEO Ed Bastian at the top, according to officials at other airlines who have spoken with him in private. Anyone who had been paying close attention would not have been surprised by the proposal to Trump.

The massive antitrust ramifications of the proposed acquisition can be explained by its math. Among American airlines, United had the highest revenue per passenger mile in 2023. Third place went to Americans. Together, they would own around 34% of the domestic market in the United States, with American accounting for another 17.4% and United for roughly 16.7%. Currently, over 70% of capacity is controlled by the four biggest U.S. carriers.

The industry would move toward a level of concentration not seen since before deregulation in 1978 if four were reduced to three. Seth Bloom, an antitrust attorney, told Reuters that the combination is unlikely to get past regulatory obstacles. In response to the Bloomberg article, Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego commented on X, “That’s gonna be a no.” The American Economic Liberties Project researcher Matt Stoller referred to it as “corporate crime that is now legal,” a term that sounds different when you consider that the FTC under Trump appointee Andrew Ferguson has shown a more accommodating attitude toward mergers than it did under Lina Khan.

This story has an almost theatrical personal component as well. After the merger of AA and US Airways, Scott Kirby served as president of American Airlines from 2013 to 2016. Along with Doug Parker and Robert Isom, he was a member of “one of the best management teams in modern airline history,” according to Business Insider. Together, the three had managed US Airways and subsequently American. Kirby was expelled in 2016 when Parker selected Isom to succeed him. In less than a year, he arrived at United.

United Airlines CEO Pitched a Merger With American Airlines in a Meeting With Trump

According to reports, Parker called the day he had to break the news “the worst day of my life” during a subsequent employee town hall. In that context, Kirby’s 2026 proposal appears less like a tidy business plan and more like the contentious conclusion of a ten-year rivalry. No MBA case study provides the kind of personal narrative that involves pitching to buy the company that fired you through the President.

Beneath the entire discussion were larger industry stakes. According to CNBC’s reporting, Spirit Airlines, the low-cost airline that has been in trouble for years, has been going through a “monthslong process of dismantling” when no Trump deal came through to save it. Just as Kirby was attempting to change the top end of the U.S. market, Spirit’s demise and ongoing financial strain on smaller carriers are changing the bottom end.

According to airline analysts, the U.S. market appears to be at one of those few turning points where several significant changes could occur simultaneously. A tiny carrier perishes. A discount market shrinks. A tie-up is considered by two megacarriers. It is genuinely unclear if the antitrust framework can or will hold the line.

According to Kirby, the deal is currently off the table for the foreseeable future. He stated, “Without a willing partner, something this big simply can’t get done,” yet he continued to describe his idea of what the united airline would have been in the news release. increased global service.

More flights to smaller towns. He said that a “truly globally competitive airline based in the U.S.” could compete with Gulf and Asian airlines, which currently provide more than half of the country’s long-haul tickets. The United States’ ability to compete internationally is a legitimate point of contention, especially when compared to Emirates, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, and the increasingly powerful Chinese airlines. Kirby was unable to resolve the question of whether that argument necessitates the merger of the two biggest American airlines.