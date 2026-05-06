Wall Street’s $14 Billion Expiry: The Options Market Anomaly Threatening Bitcoin’s Floor

The week before a significant quarterly expiry, a certain silence descends upon cryptocurrency trading desks. The phones are still ringing. The screens continue to flicker. However, the price no longer has much of an impact, and everyone seems to understand why without explicitly stating it. That was the atmosphere going into Friday, when about $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options were scheduled to expire on Deribit. This was the biggest single expiration of the year, and traders are starting to think that it has been subtly affecting the price.

Bitcoin has been trapped in an odd holding pattern. For weeks now, it has fluctuated between $60,000 and $75,000 as the headlines surrounding it grew louder. Trump postponed another deadline for Iran, the Middle East conflict entered its second month, and ETF flows faltered. The chart hardly moved during it all. That’s abnormal for an asset whose reputation was built on volatility, and it’s the kind of stillness that makes seasoned traders wary rather than confident.

Wall Street’s $14 Billion Expiry — Key Information Event Quarterly Bitcoin options expiry on Deribit exchange Notional value ~$14 billion in open interest Share of Deribit’s open positions Roughly 40% rolling off Bitcoin’s recent trading range $60,000 – $75,000 Previous all-time high ~$126,000 (October 2025) “Max pain” level cited by traders Near $75,000 Macro overlay Stalled Iran peace talks, fragile ETF flows March net Bitcoin ETF inflows About $1.5 billion Single-day outflow in mid-March $163 million Where derivatives data is published CFTC, Deribit metrics, exchange filings

The options book contains the explanation that has been making the rounds, and it is a compelling one. For the majority of the first quarter, institutional investors sold upside calls, earning premiums on the wager that Bitcoin wouldn’t unexpectedly surge in value. Market makers were forced to dynamically hedge risk as a result of that trade, buying when the price fell and selling when it rose. A sort of gravitational pull toward the $75,000 “max pain” level, where the majority of contracts would expire worthless, was the mechanical effect. Tesseract’s James Harris told Bloomberg that while hedging flows were pushing Bitcoin higher, they were preventing any significant breakout. A ceiling and a magnet simultaneously.

It’s a strange and unhealthy situation. The serenity was structural rather than genuine conviction; in a way, it was created by positioning rather than conviction. The buying-on-dips and selling-into-rallies cease when the contracts expire. The cushion disappears. Suddenly unrestrained by its derivatives, Bitcoin is once again exposed to whatever is happening in the real world. which isn’t very stable right now.

Wall Street’s $14 Billion Expiry – The Options Market Anomaly Threatening Bitcoin’s Floor

As you watch this unfold, it’s difficult to ignore how structured products subtly influenced equity markets prior to the 2018 volatility explosion. Similar mechanics, different instruments. The unwinding is typically more severe than anyone could have predicted when a significant portion of the market’s behavior is dependent on hedging flows rather than fundamental beliefs. Without a clear signal from the Middle East, Andreja Cobeljic of AMINA Bank speculated that Bitcoin might remain stuck in the $70,000–$75,000 range, with a ceasefire possibly driving it higher and a breakdown pushing it back toward $68,500. That sounds neat. Seldom are markets.

There is also little solace in the ETF image. After four consecutive months of losses, March saw net Bitcoin ETF inflows of roughly $1.5 billion, marking the first stabilization. However, the flows are now more erratic. When rate expectations changed, $163 million was pulled in a single day in mid-March. A stable allocator base does not behave that way. That’s the kind of money that can change direction in a single CPI print—tactical money.

As this expiry draws near, there’s a sense that the cryptocurrency market will soon discover how much of its recent stability was genuine and how much was rented from options desks. It’s unlikely that the solution will be clear-cut. It will manifest in fragments, such as a crisp Friday afternoon, a weekend break, and a Monday that deviates from Friday’s expectations. Paper makes up a portion of the floor that everyone has been counting on. Additionally, paper eventually tears.