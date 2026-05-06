Wall Street’s $14 Billion Expiry - The Options Market Anomaly Threatening Bitcoin’s Floor
Business

Wall Street’s $14 Billion Expiry: The Options Market Anomaly Threatening Bitcoin’s Floor

News Team
News Team
6 May 2026 3 Min Read
18 0

The week before a significant quarterly expiry, a certain silence descends upon cryptocurrency trading desks. The phones are still ringing. The screens continue to flicker. However, the price no longer has much of an impact, and everyone seems to understand why without explicitly stating it. That was the atmosphere going into Friday, when about $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options were scheduled to expire on Deribit. This was the biggest single expiration of the year, and traders are starting to think that it has been subtly affecting the price.

Bitcoin has been trapped in an odd holding pattern. For weeks now, it has fluctuated between $60,000 and $75,000 as the headlines surrounding it grew louder. Trump postponed another deadline for Iran, the Middle East conflict entered its second month, and ETF flows faltered. The chart hardly moved during it all. That’s abnormal for an asset whose reputation was built on volatility, and it’s the kind of stillness that makes seasoned traders wary rather than confident.

Wall Street’s $14 Billion Expiry — Key Information
EventQuarterly Bitcoin options expiry on Deribit exchange
Notional value~$14 billion in open interest
Share of Deribit’s open positionsRoughly 40% rolling off
Bitcoin’s recent trading range$60,000 – $75,000
Previous all-time high~$126,000 (October 2025)
“Max pain” level cited by tradersNear $75,000
Macro overlayStalled Iran peace talks, fragile ETF flows
March net Bitcoin ETF inflowsAbout $1.5 billion
Single-day outflow in mid-March$163 million
Where derivatives data is publishedCFTC, Deribit metrics, exchange filings

The options book contains the explanation that has been making the rounds, and it is a compelling one. For the majority of the first quarter, institutional investors sold upside calls, earning premiums on the wager that Bitcoin wouldn’t unexpectedly surge in value. Market makers were forced to dynamically hedge risk as a result of that trade, buying when the price fell and selling when it rose. A sort of gravitational pull toward the $75,000 “max pain” level, where the majority of contracts would expire worthless, was the mechanical effect. Tesseract’s James Harris told Bloomberg that while hedging flows were pushing Bitcoin higher, they were preventing any significant breakout. A ceiling and a magnet simultaneously.

It’s a strange and unhealthy situation. The serenity was structural rather than genuine conviction; in a way, it was created by positioning rather than conviction. The buying-on-dips and selling-into-rallies cease when the contracts expire. The cushion disappears. Suddenly unrestrained by its derivatives, Bitcoin is once again exposed to whatever is happening in the real world. which isn’t very stable right now.

Wall Street’s $14 Billion Expiry - The Options Market Anomaly Threatening Bitcoin’s Floor
Wall Street’s $14 Billion Expiry – The Options Market Anomaly Threatening Bitcoin’s Floor

As you watch this unfold, it’s difficult to ignore how structured products subtly influenced equity markets prior to the 2018 volatility explosion. Similar mechanics, different instruments. The unwinding is typically more severe than anyone could have predicted when a significant portion of the market’s behavior is dependent on hedging flows rather than fundamental beliefs. Without a clear signal from the Middle East, Andreja Cobeljic of AMINA Bank speculated that Bitcoin might remain stuck in the $70,000–$75,000 range, with a ceasefire possibly driving it higher and a breakdown pushing it back toward $68,500. That sounds neat. Seldom are markets.

There is also little solace in the ETF image. After four consecutive months of losses, March saw net Bitcoin ETF inflows of roughly $1.5 billion, marking the first stabilization. However, the flows are now more erratic. When rate expectations changed, $163 million was pulled in a single day in mid-March. A stable allocator base does not behave that way. That’s the kind of money that can change direction in a single CPI print—tactical money.

As this expiry draws near, there’s a sense that the cryptocurrency market will soon discover how much of its recent stability was genuine and how much was rented from options desks. It’s unlikely that the solution will be clear-cut. It will manifest in fragments, such as a crisp Friday afternoon, a weekend break, and a Monday that deviates from Friday’s expectations. Paper makes up a portion of the floor that everyone has been counting on. Additionally, paper eventually tears.

Tags:

Market Anomaly Threatening Bitcoin’s Floor

Share Article

News Team

News Team

The ABCMoney News Team is a collective of experienced financial journalists, market analysts, and business writers dedicated to delivering timely, accurate coverage across all major financial sectors. Our team brings together diverse expertise spanning stock markets, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. We specialize in breaking news, market analysis, earnings coverage, funding announcements, and business trends — providing readers with comprehensive insights backed by rigorous research and years of experience. What drives our work: We believe readers deserve honest, transparent financial journalism without hype or sensationalism. Whether it's a breaking market development, a major funding round, or an emerging business trend, our team focuses on accuracy, context, and clarity. Our coverage areas include: • Stock market analysis and earnings reports • Cryptocurrency markets and blockchain developments • Venture capital and startup funding • Business news and entrepreneurship • Investment strategies and market trends • Economic developments and regulatory changes The ABCMoney News Team operates 24/7 to ensure readers have access to the latest financial news and analysis when it matters most. Our collaborative approach combines individual expertise with collective insight, delivering well-rounded coverage that helps readers make informed decisions. We're committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial journalism — fact-checking rigorously, citing sources transparently, and providing balanced perspectives on complex topics.

  • bitcoinBitcoin (BTC) $ 81,427.00 0.15%
  • ethereumEthereum (ETH) $ 2,350.05 0.55%
  • tetherTether (USDT) $ 0.999865 0%
  • xrpXRP (XRP) $ 1.43 1.17%
  • bnbBNB (BNB) $ 648.31 3.06%
  • usd-coinUSDC (USDC) $ 0.999779 0%
  • solanaSolana (SOL) $ 88.74 3.86%
  • tronTRON (TRX) $ 0.345906 0.52%
  • staked-etherLido Staked Ether (STETH) $ 2,265.05 3.46%
  • cardanoCardano (ADA) $ 0.266042 2.98%
  • the-open-networkToncoin (TON) $ 2.39 28.71%
  • avalanche-2Avalanche (AVAX) $ 9.61 2.41%