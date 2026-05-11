WDC Stock Surges Again as AI Storage Demand Refuses to Slow Down

At some point in the past six months, watching Western Digital ceased to feel like watching a hardware company. The numbers displayed on the screen did not resemble those of a company that produces metal disks that spin. They acted like a software story, or perhaps an AI story dressed in vintage industrial attire. The stock closed at $480 on Friday, May 8, up 3.47% in a single session. It briefly touched an intraday high of $483.66 before declining. The same shares were trading close to $46 a year ago. It’s not a rally. It’s a rewriting.

Additionally, the business isn’t exactly what it once was. Western Digital now reports as a single-segment company—hard disk drives, the workhorses inside cloud data centers—following the Sandisk split earlier this cycle. For investors, it’s a more appealing narrative, which likely accounts for some of the excitement. Wall Street believes that the market now has a pure-play HDD name that is directly related to the AI buildout, and that clarity is important when capital is flowing quickly.

Western Digital Corporation — At a Glance Details Company Name Western Digital Corporation Ticker Symbol NASDAQ: WDC Headquarters San Jose, California, United States Founded April 23, 1970 CEO Irving Tan Employees Approximately 40,000 (2025) Sector / Industry Semiconductors / Data Storage Current Share Price $480.00 USD (as of May 8, 2026 close) Market Capitalization $165.45 Billion 52-Week Range $46.40 – $483.87 P/E Ratio (TTM) 28.74 Forward Dividend & Yield $0.60 (0.13%) Q3 FY26 Revenue $3.34 Billion (+45.47% YoY) Q3 FY26 EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.72 Core Business NAND flash legacy, HDD enterprise storage, data center solutions Investor Relations Official IR Portal 1-Year Return +988.21%

The CEO, Irving Tan, has been clearly pointing out the connection. He recently stated that “virtually every AI workload” generates data that is “persistently and cost-efficiently” stored on HDDs. Yes, it’s a line intended for investors, but it’s not incorrect. It’s one thing to train a model. The drives are used to store the petabytes of logs, embeddings, checkpoints, and raw inputs that the model produces and uses. And hyperscalers continue to place new orders.

That demand is reflected in the quarterly figures. Revenue exceeded both top and bottom line projections, coming in at $3.34 billion, up about 45% from the previous year. For the upcoming quarter, management is aiming for $3.65 billion, give or take $100 million. Additionally, they increased the dividend to 15 cents. This is not the vocabulary of a failing business.

The fact that analysts have been following the price usually indicates that they were caught off guard by the rally. Cantor Fitzgerald increased its goal from $500 to $660. The average one-year estimate is closer to $495, which is an odd place for a target price to be since it is already below where the stock actually trades. Models lag the tape at this point, and you can practically see the spreadsheets being updated in real time.

Wdc stock

Not everyone is applauding. According to Cerity Partners’ Michael Ashley Schulman, the most recent projections were “failing to provide the necessary ‘wow factor'” to maintain the pace. Additionally, the company’s global operations chief made an insider sale of roughly $2.1 million worth of shares, which was a small portion of his holdings but still a sale, and it wasn’t the first this year. Although insider selling below the going rate is rarely a red flag, it is still significant.

Then there’s the larger picture, which no one wants to focus on during a quarterly call. Prices for memory are rising everywhere. As data centers absorb supply, Sony and Nintendo are reportedly feeling the squeeze, according to Reuters. Memory is “the most supply-constrained layer” of the AI infrastructure stack, according to Dave Mazza of Roundhill. For sellers, that is advantageous—until it isn’t. In this industry, cycles don’t end well.

Western Digital has scheduled appearances at the Bank of America conference on June 2, the J.P. Morgan tech conference on May 18, and the TMT event at Evercore the next day. Every single one is a checkpoint. As this develops, it’s difficult not to think that investors will learn in the coming weeks whether the AI storage market is still reaching its ceiling or subtly searching for the floor.