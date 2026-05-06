Western Digital Stock Just Did Something Nobody Saw Coming a Year Ago

One of the most talked-about stories on Wall Street is a hard drive company, which seems a little ridiculous. Hard drives are not meant to be glamorous; they are the spinning platters that most consumers stopped considering ten years ago. Despite this, Western Digital closed this week at about $465, barely missing a new 52-week high of $480.11, and has gained more than 156 percent so far this year. The image becomes more bizarre as you move farther back. Not too long ago, the same stock was trading at $43.60. In a name that most generalist investors hardly followed until recently, there was about a tenfold increase in just a year.

The company’s fiscal Q3 2026 earnings, which were announced on April 30, served as the impetus for this most recent surge. $3.34 billion in revenue was 45% more than the previous year. Adjusted EPS exceeded the $2.39 estimate by a significant margin, almost doubling year over year to $2.72. For the first time in the company’s history, non-GAAP gross margins exceeded 50%, a significant milestone that speaks more to pricing power than accounting trends in this sector. The dividend was increased by 20% by management. This is not the vocabulary of a failing commodity company.

Company Western Digital Corporation Ticker NASDAQ: WDC Headquarters San Jose, California Founded April 23, 1970 CEO Irving Tan Employees ~40,000 Market Cap $160.37 billion Current Price $465.26 52-Week Range $43.60 – $480.11 YTD Return +156.8% 1-Year Return +889.8% P/E Ratio 27.79 Q3 FY2026 Revenue $3.34 billion (+45% YoY) Adjusted EPS (Q3) $2.72 Analyst Consensus Strong Buy Mean Price Target $488.24 Street-High Target $660 (Cantor Fitzgerald) Dividend Yield 0.13%

Observing the analyst reaction has been a minor spectacle in and of itself. Cantor Fitzgerald increased its goal from $500 to $660. Bernstein increased from $340 to $590. Goldman Sachs increased from $250 to $400, Baird from $310 to $450, and TD Cowen from $325 to $500. Reading these changes back-to-back gives the impression that some of the Street had been caught off guard and was now frantically trying to catch up to a stock that had already passed them. Twenty of the twenty-five analysts who cover WDC give it a Strong Buy rating. The high is at $660, and the mean target is close to $488.

AI is, of course, the story behind the numbers. Hyperscalers, the cloud providers constructing the physical infrastructure for everything from large language models to enterprise inference, have tightened demand for high-capacity hard drives. According to Western Digital’s management, customer agreements extend into 2027, 2028, and in certain cases, 2029, and the company’s HDD capacity is fully committed through 2026. In the storage industry, which has historically been characterized by harsh cycles, unsightly corrections, and the kind of forecasting humility that results from being wrong frequently, that kind of forward visibility is uncommon.

A little detail that is overlooked in the chart is worth stopping to consider. SanDisk, which separated from Western Digital only a year ago, is currently valued at about $200 billion. When combined, the two siblings have subtly grown to rank among the biggest storage stories in public markets. Not too long ago, investors publicly doubted that the spin-off would generate any value at all. In retrospect, that appears to be a major misinterpretation.

Not everyone is persuaded that the music continues to play. Concerning whether 50% gross margins are sustainable in a company that has historically struggled to maintain them, UBS only slightly increased its target to $375 while maintaining a neutral rating. A more subdued warning is added by insider selling in early May, which included a global operations chief selling over $2 million worth of stock. The current pricing may be based on estimates of AI demand that prove to be a little too optimistic. It’s also possible that the cycle has broken in a different direction and that the structural shift is real.

Western Digital predicted revenue of about $3.65 billion and an EPS of about $3.25 for the fiscal fourth quarter. At $8.68, the full-year EPS estimate is up 91.6% from the previous year. Regardless of what comes next, the jump from $43 to $466 has already changed many people’s perceptions of hard drives and how dull companies can become glamorous, at least temporarily.