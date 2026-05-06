IonQ Stock Sits at $48 — And Nobody Can Quite Agree What It’s Worth

IonQ has become a classic example of a certain type of stock that causes investors to argue among themselves. Every afternoon, one Reddit thread will treat it as a generational opportunity, while another, three tabs away, will refer to it as the next cautionary tale. With a slight pre-market boost ahead of a Wednesday earnings report that feels, for whatever reason, more significant than the previous few, the shares closed near $48 this week, up roughly 5% on the day. $84.64 was the 52-week high. $25.89 was the lowest. That disparity alone illustrates how unresolved the debate over quantum computing is.

Following the close on May 6, IonQ is scheduled to release its Q1 2026 numbers. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Analysts anticipate revenue of about $49.7 million, which would be a 555.9% increase over the same period last year. The company’s own projections fall between $48 and $51 million. That is an impressive growth rate on paper. In addition, it represents a slowdown from the 429 percent year-over-year increase IonQ recorded in Q4 2025. Traders become fixated on this little slowdown the morning after a print.

Company IonQ, Inc. Ticker NYSE: IONQ Headquarters College Park, Maryland Founded 2015 CEO Niccolò de Masi Employees 1,132 Market Cap $17.91 billion Current Price $48.00 52-Week Range $25.89 – $84.64 Q1 2026 Drawdown –35.7% 2025 Full-Year Revenue Growth +202% Q1 2026 Revenue Guidance $48M – $51M Analyst Consensus EPS (Q1) –$0.26 Forward P/S Ratio 59.3x (sector: 6.49x) Remaining Performance Obligations $370 million Average Price Target $61.82 (~33.8% upside) Consensus Rating Strong Buy Subsidiaries Oxford Ionics, Lightsynq Technologies

In contrast, the losses are not insignificant. Management is projecting losses of between $310 million and $330 million in 2026, with adjusted EBITDA for 2025 coming in at negative $186.8 million. Twenty-six cents per share is predicted to be lost in Q1 EPS, an 85 percent larger loss than in the same period last year. It’s an odd image: a company projecting deeper red ink while growing revenue at triple-digit rates, and a stock that the market has rewarded and punished in roughly equal measure.

IonQ is unique in that this quarter isn’t the main focus of the bull case. It has to do with something farther away, more difficult to quantify, and impossible to confirm on a standard earnings spreadsheet. Since taking over as CEO in February 2025, Niccolò de Masi has written shareholder letters detailing the company’s evolution from a hardware-only business to what he refers to as a full-stack quantum platform with merchant supplier aspirations. Commercial traction outside of the labs is indicated by customer successes like KISTI in Korea and an expanded agreement with QuantumBasel in Switzerland. At the end of last year, the company had $370 million in outstanding performance obligations. It currently operates in over thirty countries, with over thirty percent of its revenue coming from outside the United States.

Here’s a comparison that’s worth considering. In its early years, Tesla frequently traded at multiples that were ridiculous, sometimes to the point of ridicule, according to critics. For a while, some of those critics were correct; after that, they were wrong for a very long time. IonQ might have a comparable tale. Additionally, quantum computing might be one of those technologies that remains five years away for the next twenty years. As the discussion progresses, it’s difficult to ignore how rapidly the consensus changes from one earnings call to the next.

To be honest, the valuation math is unsettling. There is hardly any room for disappointment with a forward price-to-sales ratio of 59.3x compared to the sector average of 6.49x. When you consider the upcoming acquisition of SkyWater Technology, which is presently being reviewed by the federal government, Wednesday’s call might depend more on management’s comments regarding supply chain, scaling, and the upcoming year’s cash burn than on the revenue figure itself. Twelve analysts are holding a Strong Buy, and the average analyst target is $61.82, indicating about 34 percent upside. The question of whether that target survives the report is completely different.