homes with summer houses
Finance

Eight Homes with Summer Houses Now Listed Across the UK

Keith Howard
Keith Howard
18 June 2026 2 Min Read
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Eight homes with summer houses are currently on the market across England and Scotland, with asking prices ranging from £950,000 to £2.395m. Most are Grade II-listed period properties; the summer houses range from a pottery studio in Cornwall to a sauna-and-shower cabin in Suffolk.

The Eight Homes with Summer Houses

In East Sussex, The Caprons in Lewes is a Georgian house that was once home to historian and Bletchley Park code-breaker Asa Briggs. Its octagonal summer house is itself Grade II-listed. Five bedrooms, a walled garden and a roof terrace are included. Asking price: £2.1m, through Jackson-Stops.

Broomshields Hall in County Durham is a Georgian house with 18 acres, a lake, a one-bedroom cottage and two summer houses. The interior features a carved oak staircase and an Aga kitchen. Asking price: £1.75m.

The Court in Axbridge, Somerset has views towards Glastonbury Tor and seven bedrooms across 1.15 acres. Its gardens include a summer house alongside a dedicated archery area, and the house has an indoor swimming pool with gym. Asking price: £2.395m.

The Manor House in Great Harrowden, Northamptonshire sits in south-facing gardens with a circular summer house fitted with sofas and a wine fridge. Asking price: £1.15m, through Fine & Country.

Orchard Cottage in Ardeley, Hertfordshire is a 17th-century house formed from three original cottages. Its summer house has a wood-burning stove and Wi-Fi, set within 0.75 acres. Asking price: £1.15m.

In Edinburgh, a duplex apartment in Merchiston has a spiral staircase leading from the dining room to a garden with a summer house. Six bedrooms and parking are included. Asking price: £985,000+, through Savills.

Moreves Manor in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk is a 17th-century property on 1.58 acres with a wildlife pond and a summer house containing a shower, sauna and wood-burning stove. Asking price: £950,000+, through Strutt & Parker.

Finally, a renovated Cornish long house in Heamoor, Penzance sits on 2.5 acres with a summer house used as a pottery studio, an orangery and a tree house. Asking price: £1.2m, also through Savills.

Where the Value Sits

The spread between the cheapest and most expensive listing is over £1.4m, but the summer house specification varies just as widely. Buyers weighing the Somerset and Suffolk options will find the most amenity-rich outbuildings at opposite ends of the price range. The next test for several of these properties will be autumn, when the garden-season premium typically begins to ease.

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Keith Howard

Keith Howard

Keith Howard is a financial journalist specializing in stock market analysis and investment strategies. With over 15 years of experience covering equity markets, earnings reports, and market trends, he brings clarity to complex financial topics. Keith focuses on helping readers understand market movements, identify investment opportunities, and navigate volatility. His straightforward writing style breaks down technical analysis into actionable insights for both novice and experienced investors. When he's not analyzing charts, Keith enjoys hiking and testing new coffee brewing methods.

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