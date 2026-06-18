Eight Homes with Summer Houses Now Listed Across the UK

Eight homes with summer houses are currently on the market across England and Scotland, with asking prices ranging from £950,000 to £2.395m. Most are Grade II-listed period properties; the summer houses range from a pottery studio in Cornwall to a sauna-and-shower cabin in Suffolk.

The Eight Homes with Summer Houses

In East Sussex, The Caprons in Lewes is a Georgian house that was once home to historian and Bletchley Park code-breaker Asa Briggs. Its octagonal summer house is itself Grade II-listed. Five bedrooms, a walled garden and a roof terrace are included. Asking price: £2.1m, through Jackson-Stops.

Broomshields Hall in County Durham is a Georgian house with 18 acres, a lake, a one-bedroom cottage and two summer houses. The interior features a carved oak staircase and an Aga kitchen. Asking price: £1.75m.

The Court in Axbridge, Somerset has views towards Glastonbury Tor and seven bedrooms across 1.15 acres. Its gardens include a summer house alongside a dedicated archery area, and the house has an indoor swimming pool with gym. Asking price: £2.395m.

The Manor House in Great Harrowden, Northamptonshire sits in south-facing gardens with a circular summer house fitted with sofas and a wine fridge. Asking price: £1.15m, through Fine & Country.

Orchard Cottage in Ardeley, Hertfordshire is a 17th-century house formed from three original cottages. Its summer house has a wood-burning stove and Wi-Fi, set within 0.75 acres. Asking price: £1.15m.

In Edinburgh, a duplex apartment in Merchiston has a spiral staircase leading from the dining room to a garden with a summer house. Six bedrooms and parking are included. Asking price: £985,000+, through Savills.

Moreves Manor in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk is a 17th-century property on 1.58 acres with a wildlife pond and a summer house containing a shower, sauna and wood-burning stove. Asking price: £950,000+, through Strutt & Parker.

Finally, a renovated Cornish long house in Heamoor, Penzance sits on 2.5 acres with a summer house used as a pottery studio, an orangery and a tree house. Asking price: £1.2m, also through Savills.

Where the Value Sits

The spread between the cheapest and most expensive listing is over £1.4m, but the summer house specification varies just as widely. Buyers weighing the Somerset and Suffolk options will find the most amenity-rich outbuildings at opposite ends of the price range. The next test for several of these properties will be autumn, when the garden-season premium typically begins to ease.