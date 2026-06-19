A Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) allows investors to hold a fractional interest in a real estate portfolio. If they choose the right sponsors and plan their exit strategically, this investment vehicle can create a lot of passive income and defer capital gains taxes. It works particularly well for those who want to avoid the responsibilities associated with direct property ownership.

Understanding How Much a DST Should Actually Cost

The cost of DST investments has two dimensions — the capital required to enter a position and the fees that erode returns over time. Both deserve scrutiny. This is particularly relevant for investors with limited 1031 exchange time frames or those considering sponsor proposals that promise attractive yields but offer little transparency.

To make a well-informed decision on capital allocation and sponsor selection, people need to understand both sides of the equation. Without this clarity, even sophisticated investors can end up locked into underperforming positions with fee structures that erode their returns substantially over the holding period.

The Ideal Amount for an Initial Minimum Investment

There is no perfect number investors should target when considering a DST, as returns depend on portfolio size, annual cash yield and fee structures. However, generally, the more money invested, the larger the annual returns will be.

Say someone moves $500,000 into a DST through a 1031 exchange immediately after closing a real estate deal, thereby deferring taxes on the sale. If the investment yields 5% annually, the investor could generate around $25,000 in passive income each year.

There is a simple formula investors can use — target income divided by yield equals the investment required. DSTs typically offer a moderate yield of 5% to 7% alongside real estate investment trusts (REITs) and high-dividend exchange-traded funds. At this range, they need a smaller initial position than a conservative 3% to 4% yield to generate the same return.

An aggressive yield spans 8% to 14%. As is common with high-yield vehicles, distribution payouts are likely to exceed the fund’s actual earnings, and principal erosion will occur. With higher-risk investments like mortgage REITs, high-yield bonds and covered-call funds, investors risk spending down assets rather than living off growth.

What Percentage of the Investment Goes to Fees?

DST creation requires several up-front fees covering acquisition costs, financing expenses, organizational charges and broker-dealer commissions. These represent a percentage of invested equity and are deducted before the investor’s funds are deployed.

While these charges are industry standard, the percentages vary significantly between sponsors. This creates meaningful differences in net returns, even when two DSTs appear to offer identical cash yields on paper. A sponsor charging 7% in up-front fees may not seem all that different from one charging 5%, but higher fees reduce deployed capital from day one.

Calculating the Total Ongoing and Hidden Fees

Even experienced investors overlook hidden and ongoing fees. It happens more often than it should. Less-obvious costs can materially impact net returns over the life of the investment.

Fees typically include an acquisition fee of 1% to 3% of the purchase price paid to the sponsor, with asset management fees of 0.75% to 1.5% of revenue or equity annually. A disposition or refinance fee adds another 1% to 2%. These percentages can vary significantly based on property type, sponsor reputation and deal structure.

Then there are the hidden costs. Financing margins, extra service fees, affiliate transactions and state tax filing costs handled by a certified public accountant (CPA) all add drag. Some sponsors embed these costs in ways that make them difficult to identify during initial due diligence.

Total up-front sponsor and management fees can range from 5% to 8% of invested capital. A DST that promises a 6% cash yield with substantial fees might net an investor only 4% after all costs are factored in. The difference between gross and net yield compounds over time. Fee transparency becomes essential for accurate return projections.

What Is the Average Rate of Return on a DST?

Yields vary based on risk profile, investment strategy and capital amount. Of course, performance is also a factor, as it is with all real estate investments. Typical ranges assume a standard fee structure and no major disruptions to tenant occupancy.

Sponsors offering strategically diversified net-leased portfolios typically generate returns of 5.00% to 5.30% in the first year. Investors would net cash flows of 4.70% to 5.20% even after factoring in the cost of a CPA to handle all state tax filings. As of 2025, the average year-one cash flow across all DSTs in the market is 4.86%.

This benchmark serves as a useful reference point for evaluating sponsor proposals and identifying offerings that may be overpriced or carry excessive fee burdens. When investors receive proposals significantly below this average, elevated fees will consume a significant portion of returns.

Why a Fee-Only Fiduciary Is Best for Investors

A fee-only fiduciary addresses the core problem of high, confusing and potentially misaligned fee structures. Advisors operating under this model don’t recommend products based on commission rather than suitability. For them, client interests come first.

Fiduciaries build strategies around the client’s specific tax position and investment objectives rather than directing funds toward offerings that would benefit them. The best go even further, waiving 100% of commissions. If a DST pays a commission, it goes back to the client as equity.

Sera Capital operates under such a fee-only model. This structure eliminates the conflict of interest that can compromise advisor recommendations by ensuring compensation comes directly from the client rather than from product sponsors with an interest in closing transactions.

More than 90% of the work done by this company is DST and 721 exchanges. It has even been recognised as a preferred 1031 and 721 exchange specialist by one of the largest wealth management organisations in the country. This focus and experience enables it to develop strategies specific to each client’s situation.

Making an Informed DST Investment Decision

DSTs are powerful vehicles for tax deferral and passive income generation. The due diligence, the full fee structure and partner with an advisor whose incentives are aligned with their own is up to the investor. Gross yields are meaningless unless you know what those yields cost.

Transparency is what separates advisors who care about their clients from those who only want to get paid. Investors should consider asking for detailed fee disclosures and comparing net returns across a number of sponsors before investing capital into a DST.