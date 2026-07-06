QQQ Stock Near All-Time Highs — But Is the Party Already Over?

The Invesco QQQ Trust goes up a little and then settles close to a record high. Investors don’t even blink. Early in July 2026, a share of QQQ stock was worth about $712. This is only a few percentage points less than its 52-week high of $748. It seemed risky to buy this ETF five years ago. Today, it feels more like paying your utility bill: it’s something you do every month and doesn’t really require much thought. That comfort, on the other hand, might be the thing you should be most worried about.

The Nasdaq-100 is what QQQ is based on, so it has the weight of the biggest names in American technology. Companies like Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Micron hold most of the fund’s top spots. Their fortunes are closely tied to the spending boom on AI that has dominated Wall Street for the past three years. Over the past five years, the ETF has given a total return of about 111%, which is a number that even experienced portfolio managers find hard to believe. It looks great. People also tend to forget about drawdowns when they see this kind of number.

The weighted average price-to-earnings ratio for QQQ stock is around 36.5 right now. By any measure of history, that’s not a small number. It shows that the market has very high hopes for AI to bring about not only steady growth but also the kind of huge earnings growth that is expected to happen over and over again. That being said, no one can say for sure if that payoff is coming or not. A lot of money has been put into chips, data centers, and cloud infrastructure. For now, the returns on that spending are still mostly just ideas. It might be the most important question the market has to answer right now, and QQQ stock is right in the middle of it.

QQQ stock

The fact that QQQ isn’t just a tech fund, even though most investors treat it like one, makes things more interesting. About 67% of the stocks it owns are in the technology sector. Walmart, PepsiCo, Starbucks, and American Electric Power are among the others. These are all good companies, but they’re not exactly the AI beneficiaries that drive the fund’s story. This year, the non-tech exposure has been a quiet drag on performance. That’s one reason why some analysts are now recommending alternatives with more concentrated holdings, such as the Vanguard Information Technology ETF. We still don’t know if that shift will gain steam, but it does make people wonder what they are really getting when they buy QQQ stock.

This sounds like something from the past, which is hard to ignore. When QQQ first came out in 1999, it was right at the height of the dot-com bubble. During the next crash, shares dropped more than 80%. Of course, the fund made it through and became one of the most popular ETFs in the world. But the story of how it all began is a good reminder that even the most popular investments can lose money if you buy them at the wrong time. In 2023, Michael Burry, the investor who became famous for betting against the housing market, sold his QQQ shares. That bet didn’t pay off in the short term, but it did capture an emotion that hasn’t gone away completely.

If an investor wants to buy QQQ stock right now, the most honest advice might also be the least satisfying: give yourself more time. There’s no good way to tell if the AI trade will slow down next quarter or keep going for another two years. By putting a set amount into the fund every month instead of buying something big all at once, dollar-cost averaging takes away the need to guess when prices will go up or down. It’s not fun. It won’t make a good story for a dinner party. It does work, though.

The bigger issue at hand with QQQ stock is a disagreement about what people believe. The belief that these huge tech companies will keep making more money. Belief that the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent on AI will yield real, measurable returns. The idea that what will happen next, not just what has happened, can justify valuations this high. A lot of faith is riding on that one ticker symbol. We won’t know if it’s well-placed for a few more years.