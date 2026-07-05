S4 Capital shares ISA thesis: improving cash flow but revenue still falling

S4 Capital shares have become a recurring example in ISA stock-picking discussions, and the company’s full-year 2025 results give that conversation some fresh material: improving margins and a step down in debt, set against a second consecutive year of revenue decline and a statutory loss.

Why beating the market in a Stocks and Shares ISA is harder than it looks

The case for simply owning a tracker fund inside an ISA is well-rehearsed. Costs matter even before you try to add alpha: dealing fees and commissions can drag a self-selected portfolio below the index it mirrors, which is one reason passive products remain popular. For investors who do want to try to beat the index, the discipline required is not just about picking winners. It is about identifying businesses whose price does not yet reflect their prospects.

That framing matters for how you read S4 Capital’s numbers. The digital marketing services group, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker SFOR, has disappointed investors repeatedly over the past few years. The share has recovered around 50% so far this year, per the original assessment, but it is recovering from a very low base.

S4 Capital shares ISA case: what the FY2025 results actually show

The headline figures are mixed. Reported net revenue for the full year ended 31 December 2025 was £673.0 million, down 10.8% on the prior year (8.4% on a like-for-like basis). That follows FY2024 revenue of £848.2 million, itself down 16.1% from £1,011.5 million in 2023. The revenue trajectory is not yet turning.

Beneath that, the margin story is more constructive. Operational EBITDA came in at £81.2 million, with the margin reaching 12.1%, up 50 basis points against the prior year. Free cash flow was £86.5 million, which actually exceeded the operational EBITDA figure, reflecting working-capital discipline. The statutory loss for the year was £(24.8) million, with a basic loss per share of (3.7) pence.

Debt reduction is the clearest operational positive. Year-end net debt stood at £86.9 million, equivalent to 1.1 times operational EBITDA, which is below the company’s own targeted range of £100 million to £140 million. Subsequently, the company repurchased €25.7 million of its €375 million Term Loan B at a discount, further reducing the debt load ahead of any improvement in trading.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 1.1 pence per share for 2025, a 10% increase on the prior year. For a company carrying a statutory loss, that is a policy statement about management’s cash-flow confidence rather than a reflection of earnings cover.

Ownership, guidance and the AI pivot

One institutional data point worth noting: Patient Capital Management filed a Schedule 13G/A with the SEC in February 2025, disclosing beneficial ownership of 39,661,301 shares as of 31 December 2024, representing 6.11% of the class. That supersedes the firm’s earlier filing covering year-end 2023, when it held 33,704,661 shares at 5.79%. Patient Capital has been adding, not reducing.

For 2026, management guidance anticipates like-for-like net revenue slightly below 2025, in line with analyst consensus, with operational EBITDA margin targeted to increase by at least 100 basis points. Year-end net debt is targeted in the range of £60 million to £90 million, with the company aiming to get below 1 times EBITDA on that measure. S&P Global Ratings forecasts S4 Capital’s adjusted EBITDA leverage reducing to around 4.5 times in 2027, with free operating cash flow to debt remaining above 10%, and a return to modest revenue growth from 2027.

The strategic pivot is towards AI-enabled output and subscription models. As of the FY2025 results, one enterprise client had been signed under this model, with three more in discussion. That is early-stage, and the commercial scale of those contracts is not yet disclosed. The bull thesis is that S4’s data and technology infrastructure positions it to benefit from AI adoption in digital advertising rather than be displaced by it. The bear case is that revenue keeps declining while that thesis takes years to prove out.

The setup for ISA investors

S4 Capital shares sit in an awkward middle ground: the balance sheet is improving, cash generation is genuine, and at least one institutional investor has been building its position. Against that, the company has reported two successive years of double-digit revenue decline and remains loss-making on a statutory basis.

For anyone holding SFOR inside an ISA, the next concrete test is the 2026 interim results, where the direction of like-for-like net revenue and the pace of margin expansion will either validate the guidance or reopen the debate about whether the revenue floor has actually been found.