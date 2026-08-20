TSM Stock Is Trading at $412 — And the Real Question Has Nothing to Do With Revenue

These days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is associated with a certain tension. The figures from Hsinchu are truly remarkable: July revenue increased by almost 45% year over year, first-seven-month totals reached NT$2.87 trillion, and demand for AI-related products shows no signs of slowing down. However, TSM’s stock is currently trading at about $412, down from a 52-week high of $479. This decline occurred on the day the company released those striking numbers.

Investors are currently sitting with this contradiction. TSMC is not having any problems. It may be operating the world’s most significant manufacturing facility. Its factories produce all of the major AI chips, including Apple’s mobile processors and Nvidia’s accelerators. About 70% of the advanced foundry market is controlled by the company. That figure doesn’t change overnight. However, a different question has recently been posed by the stock market: how much of that dominance is already factored into the price?

Even impressive earnings can seem insignificant when a company’s shares are trading almost 27% above their estimated fair value. That’s about where TSMC ended up after Q2; technically, it missed EPS targets, but a 36% year-over-year increase in revenue is hardly a catastrophe. Instead of panicking, investors appear to be recalibrating. There’s a distinction. However, the atmosphere in semiconductor circles has somewhat changed from one of unbridled optimism to one of measured caution about the future.

The geographic narrative is also becoming more intriguing. The analyst at Bank of America recently maintained a Buy rating, citing TSMC’s Arizona operations as a true growth engine, with a price target of NT$3,100. Sales from that facility reached NT$45 billion in the second quarter, up 145% from the same period last year. Although this represents only 4% of the company’s total revenue, the trajectory is difficult to ignore. The board of TSMC has authorized an additional $29 billion in capital expenditures from the United States. Wall Street predicts that capital expenditures will reach at least $75 billion by 2027, with 2026 expected to reach the halfway point of a $62 billion target.

There are concerns about that amount of investment. Depreciation rises with increased spending. Through 2028, BofA projects that depreciation will increase at a compound annual growth rate of about 20%. It’s still unclear if that reduces margins in ways that the market hasn’t fully priced. The Arizona expansion might end up being a long-term strategic success that makes every dollar worthwhile. Additionally, there may be some uncomfortable quarters ahead due to the short-term cost drag.

Intel is hiding in the interim. Counterpoint Research analysts believe that TSMC’s CoWoS technology, which currently controls advanced AI chip assembly, may face competition from Intel’s chip-packaging aspirations. Intel’s strategies, such as its EMIB technology and the more recent ZAM memory packaging project created in collaboration with SoftBank, are genuine. However, Taiwan Semiconductor continues to have a significant advantage in terms of technology maturity, customer relationships, and manufacturing scale. Intel requires time, customer wins, and execution. None of those items are currently needed by TSMC. It’s still worth seeing, though.

Returning to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the TAIEX fluctuated by almost a thousand points in a single session before rebounding; this was so dramatic that it has practically become the norm. One morning, TSMC’s local shares opened lower, dropped NT$30, and then recovered. They recovered the monthly moving average and gained NT$20 intraday in the subsequent session. The market has entered a region where selling pressure typically increases, according to analysts, following a 7,000-point recovery from July lows. They claim that the long-term AI trend is still present. However, there is actual short-term volatility, and it is advised in Taipei to hold off on adding positions until there are pullbacks.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that TSM stock has evolved into a sort of stand-in for the entire AI investment thesis. TSMC increases when confidence in AI spending is high. When concerns arise regarding OpenAI’s losses, whether capital expenditures will ever result in profits, or Fed signals, TSMC also absorbs some of that uncertainty. The uncertainty does not originate from the company itself. Its modest dividend of 0.92% indicates a company focused on reinvestment rather than short-term payouts, and its revenue growth and technological lead are real.

The question of valuation won’t go away. TSM stock isn’t excessively expensive for what it offers at a P/E of about 30, but there isn’t much opportunity for disappointment. Investors are currently navigating that circumstance. Not a failing company. Not a bubble. Simply put, this is an exceptional business that is trading at a price that requires most things to go smoothly.