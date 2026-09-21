Coinbase Opens IPO Access to US Retail Traders, Starting With Oura

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has switched on Coinbase IPO access for eligible US retail customers, letting them request shares at the offer price before a company starts trading publicly – a privilege that has traditionally belonged to institutions and well-connected brokerage clients. The feature went live on Monday, with wearable-technology maker Oura as the first listing available through it, Coinbase said in a blog post.

The mechanics are straightforward. Users open the IPOs page in the Coinbase app, fund their account, and submit what the company calls a Conditional Offer to Buy once a listing’s price range is public. Orders are filled according to how much stock the underwriters actually make available versus total demand, so allocations can come through in full, in part, or not at all – the same rationing that governs any oversubscribed float.

How Coinbase built the plumbing

COIN over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The service runs through Coinbase Capital Markets, a broker-dealer registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that joins IPO selling groups on a best-efforts basis rather than underwriting deals or holding shares itself; trades clear through Apex Clearing, according to Securities.io. That structural detail matters because it tells you Coinbase is acting as a distribution channel bolted onto existing Wall Street plumbing, not as a new underwriter competing with the banks that price these deals.

Coinbase has also built in a deterrent against “flipping”: customers who sell their IPO shares within 30 days risk a 60-day ban from future allocations, and repeat early sellers get smaller, less frequent offers going forward, Reuters reported via finwire.io. Oura itself filed an amended prospectus on 21 September covering 50 million shares – 13.5 million from the company and 36.5 million from existing holders – at an indicative range of $40 to $44 apiece ahead of its Nasdaq debut as OURA, per Securities.io.

The branding claim doesn’t quite land

One widely circulated headline framed the launch as part of Coinbase’s “Complete Global Financial Platform.” That phrase doesn’t appear in Coinbase’s own materials or in other outlets’ coverage of the launch; Seeking Alpha instead describes the move as another step toward what Coinbase actually calls its “Everything Exchange” ambition – the long-stated goal of bundling trading, custody, payments and now IPO access into one app. It’s a small distinction, but a real one: Coinbase is building outward from crypto trading rather than rebranding itself as a generalist financial platform overnight.

The stock reaction claim needs similar care. Benzinga cited a 4.73% pop tied to the news, and COIN did trade higher on Monday – but bitcoin (BTC) pushing back above $85,000 was lifting crypto-linked equities broadly that day, and by the evening COIN’s own trailing 24-hour move had turned negative, down 0.7%, even as the shares remained up 8.09% over the preceding 20 trading days on volume running 2.44 times the recent average. That pattern – a strong short-term climb that faded within the session – looks more consistent with a sector-wide risk rally than a clean, standalone re-rating on the IPO news.

The backdrop: a company still finding its earnings footing

Coinbase Global, Inc. revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

The launch also lands at an awkward moment for Coinbase’s own numbers. The exchange posted net losses of $394.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $359.5 million in the second, a marked reversal from the $1.43 billion profit it booked in the second quarter of 2025, according to its quarterly filings with the SEC. Revenue has also cooled, slipping to $1.22 billion in the second quarter of 2026 from $1.87 billion a year earlier. A fee-light, high-engagement product like IPO access – which Robinhood pioneered for retail users back in 2021 – fits a pattern of exchanges hunting for ways to deepen customer relationships beyond trading commissions, which have grown less reliable as a revenue base.

There’s no sign the launch triggered a rush of bearish positioning against the stock: FINRA’s daily short-sale volume ratio for COIN sat between 0.49 and 0.683 through the first three weeks of September, in line with its recent range rather than spiking around the announcement.

Oura’s pricing and first day of trading will be the nearer-term test of whether Coinbase’s retail allocation actually delivers meaningful demand rather than a marketing headline. If it works as intended, the next question is which IPO Coinbase brings onto the platform after that – and whether the “Everything Exchange” framing holds up better than Monday’s stock move did.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.