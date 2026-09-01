Gen Z Job Market Struggles Are Real — and It’s Not Just About Attitude

You have most likely already read a version of this tale. Gen Z is picky. They have unrealistic expectations. They can’t take criticism, they change jobs frequently, and they ghost employers. That version can be found everyplace, including HR conference panels, LinkedIn think pieces, and comment sections full of people who got their first job in a different century.

This is the less obvious version: the career ladder’s first rung is no longer there. Not relaxed. Not shaky. Absent.

Since 2023, junior positions in white-collar industries have decreased by about 35% in the US. Drafting reports, retrieving data, and handling correspondence are examples of tasks that have been automated, absorbed by AI tools, or simply eliminated as leaner teams opt to accomplish more with fewer workers. These tasks used to be an on-ramp into professional life. As a result, even “entry-level” job postings frequently require three to five years of experience. If it weren’t affecting millions of people attempting to begin their adult lives, this contradiction would be hilarious.

gen z job market struggles

Atlanta resident Patrick Daniel, 23, is familiar with the emotion. He receives a callback. The references are sent by him. He follows up with the recruiter, investigates the business, and remains involved. After that, nothing. A week of silence. Two at times. Ghosting is a pattern rather than an isolated incident. After a year, he changed his approach to networking and in-person interactions—not because job boards are pointless, but rather because applying with 500 other applicants stopped feeling like a tactic and instead felt like hope disguised as work.

In June 2026, the unemployment rate for recent college graduates between the ages of 22 and 27 was 5.7%, while the overall rate for young workers in that age group was 7.2%, both of which were higher than the 4.7% national average. The unemployment rate for Generation Z is approximately 12% worldwide. It rises considerably higher in some areas. These figures do not represent a generation that has opted out of employment. These figures represent a generation attempting to penetrate a market that has silently shut down.

Soft skills, or the perceived lack of them, have been held partially responsible. According to surveys, a significant portion of executives are reluctant to hire recent graduates, citing issues with feedback, communication gaps, and the inability to work independently in remote settings. There may be some validity to those observations. Lockdowns during the pandemic, years of interrupted education, and few opportunities to engage in the informal social rhythms of professional life all contributed to Gen Z’s upbringing. The skills that detractors claim they lack are the same ones that naturally emerge from the very entry-level positions that are no longer available. That loop has a certain cruelty to it.

In the meantime, those who are already employed are staying there longer. Fewer positions are trickling down because older workers are working well into years that earlier generations spent in retirement. The bar for a “entry-level” position has subtly shifted to something closer to mid-career competence when you include remote hiring practices, which favor candidates who can already perform independently, communicate clearly in writing, and navigate ambiguity without hand-holding.

Whether the market corrects itself or if this becomes a defining characteristic of how Gen Z develops careers—sideways, slowly, through hustle and side work, and building their own things when the door won’t open—remains to be seen. The argument in favor of that course is becoming stronger. Tools for entrepreneurship have never been more affordable or easily available. Building and marketing something without a team or a physical location is now feasible thanks to AI. In 2026, about 43% of Gen Zers say they plan to launch a business, and “founder” is one of the fastest-growing job titles in their generation.

That figure is noteworthy because it shows how a generation has adjusted to its surroundings rather than because the job market is doing well. The market was not made more difficult by them. They just got there at that moment.