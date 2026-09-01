Village Capital & Investment Is Quietly Rewriting the Rules of Startup Funding

One term that is frequently used in impact investing circles is “the missing middle.” Until you speak with someone who is trapped in it, it seems abstract. Too large for a grant. Too tiny or too unusual for conventional debt. This type of scalability is not suitable for venture capital. For the better part of the past ten years, Village Capital has been attempting to determine what to do with these companies. Additionally, it appears that they may be onto something as of late.

Through its Africa Ecosystem Catalysts Facility, a $4 million pilot project supported by FMO, the Dutch development bank, and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, the Washington, D.C.-based accelerator and investor recently allocated $500,000 to three Ghanaian startups: Built Financial Technologies, GrowForMe, and SAYeTECH. These aren’t ostentatious wagers on the upcoming unicorn. They are investments in businesses constructing infrastructure that subtly supports local economies.

Threshers, grain-cleaning equipment, and other agricultural machinery that can process crops up to 40 times faster than manual methods are all made by SAYeTECH especially for African farming conditions. Theodore Ohene-Botchway, a co-founder, put it simply: most local financing options aren’t made for companies developing industrial solutions for agriculture. Investment memos tend to ignore this kind of candid observation. SAYeTECH has plenty of ambition. There hasn’t been a financier who will look beyond the spreadsheet.

GrowForMe links Ghanaian diaspora capital, institutions, and individual investors with smallholder farmers. Over 19,000 farmers have been financed by the platform since its launch, and over $3.9 million worth of commodity trade has been facilitated. Meanwhile, Built Financial Technologies has processed more than $1.5 billion in invoices while onboarding over 18,000 SMEs in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria. These are not preliminary concepts written on a whiteboard. They are running successful businesses, the kind that are frequently disregarded because they don’t fit neatly into Western venture frameworks.

Village Capital & Investment

The way Village Capital is structuring these transactions is something to be aware of. The facility uses convertible debt and performance-linked financing, which are instruments based on how each company actually makes money, instead of standard equity terms. The CEO of Built Financial Technologies, Edward Neequaye, pointed out that the funding was tailored to their company’s needs rather than using a one-size-fits-all strategy. In reality, this flexibility is less common than it ought to be.

Similar strategies are being used by Village Capital in Northwest Arkansas, where it recently introduced a place-based investment facility supported by a $700,000 pledge from the Walton Family Foundation. The facility offers redeemable equity and revenue-based debt, which means that repayments are based on business performance rather than a set schedule. That distinction is crucial for early-stage businesses in industries like supply chain, food systems, or health, which are rarely attractive to coastal venture funds. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, and the facility intends to invest up to $150,000 in about five startups with at least $50,000 in annual revenue.

Observing all of this, it seems like Village Capital is more interested in making a point than making money. Incorporated into the investment process, local ecosystem partners aid in the sourcing and screening of deals. It’s a conscious decision that challenges the notion that wise investments must always be found from a distance. It remains to be seen if that model holds true at scale. With five companies in Ghana, Village Capital’s portfolio now stands at $850,000. Tanzania and Nigeria are the next countries on the expansion map.

How these lessons will be applied in the larger impact investing world is still unknown. But for the time being, Village Capital is at least posing a different question in an environment where the majority of capital goes to well-known locations and individuals—not just who is fundable, but also who has been routinely excluded from the discourse.