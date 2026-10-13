Elon Musk SpaceX Investment Outlook: The Numbers Are Staggering — But Is Any of It Real?

There was a certain level of excitement in the room when SpaceX went public in June, or at least that’s what you get from reading the early trading commentary. This was a company that had been the most talked-about private company on the planet for years, and now it was opening its books to ordinary investors. Anybody with a brokerage account could now own a portion of the same company that lands orbital rockets on floating platforms in the ocean after the stock opened and the price changed. Regardless of your personal opinion of Elon Musk, that was a truly unique moment.

After five months, the market capitalization of SPCX is approximately $2.22 trillion, with shares trading at $163. For a business that remained private until the summer, that is already remarkable. The S&P 500’s 3% return over the same period appears to be a rounding error given that shares have increased by roughly 48% in just the last three months. With a 48.4% equity stake, Musk’s personal net worth has surpassed $1 trillion thanks to SpaceX’s recent success, a figure that still seems like it belongs in a satirical novel.

Putting aside the hype, the business is actually growing quickly. Revenue for the second quarter was $7.8 billion, up 92% from the previous year. Twelve months later, the net loss had dropped from $1 billion to $541 million. These are not insignificant figures. However, the AI infrastructure industry is garnering more attention than rocket launches. SpaceX’s AI solutions division made $2.19 billion in revenue in the second quarter, up from $475 million in the first. A quarter.

In the tech industry today, it is difficult to find that kind of sequential growth. Serving clients that include large AI labs, the company is renting out compute capacity at scale. Recently, it reportedly signed a $1.1 billion monthly hosting agreement. each month. According to reports, the payback period for new server deployments is less than a year, which is much quicker than what cloud leaders like Amazon have stated.

The other engine is called Starlink. With a 66% increase in connectivity revenue, subscribers doubled year over year to 12 million. The government and business sector expanded by 108%. In the past, most analysts would have referred to these Starlink figures as optimistic projections. The results are now released on a quarterly basis. Investors appear to be debating whether Starlink can eventually compete for cellular market share; some analysts believe it could take a sizable chunk of the U.S. wireless market over the course of the next ten years. Although it’s still speculative, it’s harder to ignore now.

Then there is Musk himself, who stated on X at the beginning of October that he believes SpaceX will eventually be worth “orders of magnitude more than the current Earth economy.” The size of the world economy is approximately $126 trillion. A valuation somewhere above $12 quadrillion is implied by orders of magnitude greater than that; this amount is so high that it is nearly impossible to conduct a thorough stress test. To his credit, Musk clarified that by stating that the probability wasn’t zero, he wasn’t expressing extreme confidence. For the most part, analysts have viewed it as “classic Musk hype and theatre,” pointing out that anyone using a discounted cash flow model nowadays would need to apply an unbelievably high discount rate to make those numbers work.

Elon Musk SpaceX Investment Outlook: The Numbers Are Staggering — But Is Any of It Real?

Even so, the more realistic set of forecasts is aggressive. According to Musk, SpaceX should generate $1 trillion in revenue annually by 2030, possibly as early as 2029. The current analyst consensus is closer to $852 billion by 2031, though it is based on just four estimates with a very wide range. Morgan Stanley has a $300 price target and an Overweight rating. Fair value is estimated by more cautious models to be between $100 and $150. The fact that the gap is uncomfortably large indicates how genuinely uncertain the future is.

Whether SpaceX can maintain the rate of capital deployment necessary to achieve its goals is still up in the air. According to analysts, the company may need to invest hundreds of billions more over the course of the next ten years in order to expand its AI infrastructure and satellite constellation. Dilution is the result. According to Morgan Stanley’s model, the number of diluted shares will increase to 13 billion. The stock price will be between $190 and $384 in five years if you enter the consensus revenue estimate and a price-to-sales ratio that is comparable to Tesla, which could double from here but is not assured.

Observing this company’s operations gives me the impression that the intriguing story isn’t whether Musk’s quadrillion-dollar claim will ever materialize. It most likely won’t, at least not in a time frame that is relevant to anyone alive today. The more pertinent question is whether a company operating a satellite internet service that doubles every year, growing its AI business by several hundred percent quarter over quarter, and still finding time to land reusable rockets can support a $2.2 trillion valuation in five years. That is a legitimate inquiry.