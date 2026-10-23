QQQ Stock Just Had Its Worst Session in Months — Here’s What That Actually Means for Long-Term Investors

On a day when QQQ plummets, a certain silence descends upon financial social media. One of those days was Thursday. After what can only be characterized as a difficult session for anything involving artificial intelligence, the Invesco QQQ Trust dropped 2.86%, closing at $704.47. In a single afternoon, the Nasdaq 100 itself lost 2.90%, wiping out nearly $1.2 trillion in market value. That type of number is read twice.

The response to Meta Platforms’ earnings was the immediate, or at least the most obvious, catalyst. Despite exceeding revenue projections, the company’s stock fell 7% as investors became fixated on concerns about AI spending and negative free cash flow. When Meta falters, the ripple quickly reaches QQQ. Nvidia, a major player in the fund, then fell roughly 3.8%, which increased the pressure. AMD fell 8% and Micron slid 6% during a particularly challenging session for semiconductors. Roughly 90% of the Nasdaq 100’s losses that day were attributed to AI and chip stocks, according to most estimates. With technology accounting for about 60% of its weight, QQQ had nowhere to hide.

Wellington Altus’ chief market strategist, James Thorne, provided an unexpected interpretation of the selloff. He described the correction as “natural” and “overdue” in a post on X on Thursday, contending that a decline in AI stocks might actually stop the larger boom from “collapsing under its own weight.”

His reasoning is that slower construction, tighter credit, and lower valuations spread investment over a longer time frame, relieving pressure on labor markets and energy infrastructure at the same time. He noted that declining share prices do not indicate a decline in the demand for processing power. He might be correct. When Meta’s five-year credit default swaps hit a record 114 basis points and CoreWeave’s 2031 bond yield reached 15.8%, it’s also possible that the market doesn’t give much thought to long-term reasoning.

The structural question underneath QQQ—whether this specific fund is the right vehicle or if its less expensive twin, QQQM, has been eating its lunch—is frequently overlooked in the daily commotion surrounding QQQ. Both are run by the same Invesco team, track the same Nasdaq-100 index, and own the same companies in the same ratios. The expense ratio is the difference: QQQ at 0.18% and QQQM at 0.15%. When you watch it compound, that 0.03% difference seems like a rounding error. QQQ returned 88.16% on a price basis over a five-year period. 94.65% was the result of QQQM.

Qqq Stock

The direction is telling, but the entire gap was not caused by the fee. The math increasingly favors QQQM for a buy-and-hold investor in a retirement account. QQQ continues to be the more sensible option for active traders who require deep options liquidity because its market depth is difficult to match.

It’s difficult to ignore how much of QQQ’s narrative in any given week revolves around a few names: Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and an increasing number of businesses focused on investing in AI infrastructure. This concentration is the fund’s strength and weakness. QQQ surpasses nearly everything when those companies are doing well. The fund absorbs the impact on its whole portfolio at once when sentiment changes, even for short periods of time and for reasons that may seem questionable in retrospect.

For the year, the Nasdaq is still in positive territory. By most technical standards, QQQ’s long-term trend remains unchanged. It’s honestly unclear at this point whether this pullback is the kind that ends quietly over a few weeks or the start of something longer. However, this uncertainty contributes to the fund’s value and makes it one of the most talked-about tickers on any given trading day.