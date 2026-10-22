Tractor Supply beats on Q3 earnings, but profit keeps falling

Tractor Supply’s Q3 earnings cleared Wall Street’s forecasts on 22 October 2026, with Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) posting diluted earnings per share of $0.43 against a consensus of roughly $0.40. Net sales rose 5.1% to $3.91bn from $3.72bn a year earlier, ahead of the $3.82bn analysts had pencilled in. But the headline beat sits on top of a profit line that is still shrinking, and the full-year outlook the company just “reaffirmed” is one it already cut once this year.

A low bar, cleared comfortably

TSCO over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The consensus beat on both lines will please anyone tracking Tractor Supply’s run of quarterly prints, and the 5.1% sales growth is respectable for a big-box rural retailer navigating a choppier consumer backdrop. The underlying detail, drawn from the company’s SEC filing exhibit accompanying the results, shows the growth coming through even as the business absorbs the costs of reshaping its pet-care footprint.

That reshaping matters for context. Tractor Supply closed 74 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores during the quarter, part of a plan announced in July 2026 to shut roughly 75 of the chain’s 209 locations, according to Pet Food Industry. The closures followed the company’s acquisition of VIP Petcare, a mobile veterinary-care operator running clinics across some 2,700 retail sites including 1,700 Tractor Supply stores, completed in May 2026.

Profit is still going backwards

Here is the part the headline leaves out: net income fell 13.3% year-on-year to $224.7m from $259.3m, and diluted EPS dropped 11.6% from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter last year. Gross margin compressed to 36.4% from 37.4%. None of that is catastrophic for a retailer this size, but it is a reminder that beating a lowered consensus estimate and growing profit are two different things – and this quarter delivered only the first.

The company still returned real money to shareholders despite the softer bottom line: roughly 2.7 million shares bought back for $88.5m and $124.9m paid out in dividends, a combined $213.4m of capital returned in the quarter, per the earnings release.

Reaffirming guidance it already cut

Tractor Supply Co /De/ revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

The release’s second headline claim – that Tractor Supply “reaffirmed” its fiscal 2026 outlook – deserves unpacking. The guidance being held steady now calls for net sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5%, comparable-store sales of roughly flat to down 1%, operating margin of 8.0% to 8.3%, net income of $930m to $990m, and diluted EPS of $1.78 to $1.88.

That is not the guidance Tractor Supply originally gave investors. When it reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results in January 2026, the company guided to diluted EPS of $2.13 to $2.23 for the coming fiscal year, via its corporate newsroom release. That range was cut in July 2026, alongside the Petsense closure plan and $71.7m of associated impairment charges on top of VIP Petcare integration costs. What’s being reaffirmed in October, then, is the lowered bar set three months ago – not the target investors were originally working towards.

The market’s muted response

Shares closed at $32.69 on 21 October, the session before the results landed, and traded at $31.10 as of 11:00 UTC on 22 October – down 3.67% on the day, even with volume running 23% above the 20-day average. The stock has a recent habit of doing this: in October 2025, shares fell about 6% in pre-market trading after a similar pattern of an EPS beat paired with guidance that was only narrowed rather than raised, as reported by Investing.com at the time. This year’s reaffirmation, rather than a raise, looks to be drawing a comparable shrug from the market.

Positioning data offers a small counterpoint. FINRA’s daily short-sale figures show the short-volume ratio on TSCO sliding from 0.636 on 8 October to 0.242 on 21 October – the share of trading volume attributable to short sales roughly halving in the fortnight running into results. That is consistent with short sellers trimming exposure ahead of a print many expected to clear a modest bar, rather than any buildup of bearish conviction into the event.

The next test for Tractor Supply comes with its fourth-quarter report, when investors will find out whether the Petsense closures and VIP Petcare integration have finished weighing on margins, or whether the $1.78-to-$1.88 EPS range needs trimming again before the fiscal year is out.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.