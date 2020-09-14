With gyms closed and group classes relegated to the online world, at-home workouts are the new normal. Feeling a bit lackluster after months of squats in your living room? Want a new solution so you can improve your endurance and recovery?

Look no further than CBD.

Using CBD is a great way to level up your workout routine at home. By reducing inflammation and promoting restful sleep, CBD helps you feel rejuvenated and energized. This is an all-natural and non-addictive solution to enhance your overall fitness.

Here’s how CBD helps you feel great when working out—plus some extra self-care tips to take your fitness to the next level.

Reduce Inflammation

As any athlete knows, inflammation from overexertion can lead to injuries and burnout. Although it’s important to push yourself, it’s equally essential to let your body recover. Without proper rest, you’ll soon find yourself struggling to finish your workout or aching the next day.



Here are a few tips to curb inflammation before you hit the gym:

Stretch –Stretch it out! Take ten minutes to do gentle stretching before you move to heavy lifting. This loosens your muscles and prevents strains and tears.





–Stretch it out! Take ten minutes to do gentle stretching before you move to heavy lifting. This loosens your muscles and prevents strains and tears. Hydrate –Water is not overrated. Make sure you’re well-hydrated, as this increases circulation and regulates blood pressure.





–Water is not overrated. Make sure you’re well-hydrated, as this increases circulation and regulates blood pressure. CBD –Use CBD before you exercise to reduce inflammation. Reduced inflammation facilitates speedy recovery and helps boost your immune system, so you’ll stay healthy and fit.

Improve Sleep

Being well-rested makes all the difference in your energy and mood. Life is just easier when you’ve had a good night’s sleep! We’re probably not the first to tell you that sleep is essential, but if you’re looking to level-up your workout, you’ll have to give up those midnight TV binge sessions.

Start by eliminating screens before bed. Instead, read a book or do a crossword puzzle. When you’re relaxed and ready for bed, try this CBD gummy with added melatonin: https://cbdfx.com/collections/cbd-gummies/. CBD aids in relaxation, while melatonin helps reset your circadian rhythm, so you’re sleepy at bedtime. This way, you’ll drift off to sleep easily and wake up feeling refreshed.

Manage Pain

Sometimes even the most limber athletes experience sore muscles after a big workout. If your joints are achy and stiff, try some CBD cream to ease pain and reduce swelling. Gently massage the sore area when you apply the cream to increase blood flow and relax the muscles.

For more stubborn injuries, combine CBD cream with an ice regimen. You don’t want to overdo it with the ice, so start by applying the ice pack for 10 minutes (and wrap it in a towel to protect your skin.) This will help soothe and calm inflamed muscles. We recommend this one: https://earthhero.com/products/travel/u-konserve-recycled-plastic-gel-ice-pack/

Lessen Anxiety

Fitness is as mental as it is physical. Mental stamina is just as important as physical stamina if you’re working towards a specific goal. You’ll need determination to reach the finish line! Anxiety is normal, but there’s no need to feel limited by your mental health.

With several simple changes, you’ll feel calm and focused:

Yoga –Yoga supports both your mental and physical well-being. Adding yoga to your routine centers and refocuses your mind. Plus, you’ll get some bonus stretching time! Find a comfortable yoga mat, so you’re not sliding around during your practice. Check out this site for a variety of yoga mats: https://www.manduka.com/pages/collections-yoga-mats

CBD –Including CBD into your routine is an all-natural way to minimize anxiety. In addition to improving your sleep, CBD reduces stress and lowers blood pressure.





–Including CBD into your routine is an all-natural way to minimize anxiety. In addition to improving your sleep, CBD reduces stress and lowers blood pressure. Meditation –Get your head in the game with some guided meditation. Meditation trains your brain to let go of anxious thoughts and to focus instead on the present moment.

Feel Empowered

Above all, incorporating CBD in your workout routine empowers you to tackle new challenges. Whether you need to improve your sleep or ease your aching quads, CBD is a fantastic supplement to support your fitness goals.

Remember, your fitness journey is personal. You have control over your health. Find a routine that works and stick to it! There’s no time like the present to improve your well-being.