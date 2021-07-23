There are tons of reasons why you might want to become a top gamer. However, even though it’s never been a better time to be a gamer, the sheer number of options can make it a bit overwhelming. Whether you have a competitive drive, a unique perspective on the industry, or you’re a passionate gaming enthusiast; the right tips can help you get started.

Between picking out a gaming desk and finding your perfect genre, you have a few decisions to make. So whether you’re looking to start a new career or dive into your gaming hobby, here’s what you need to know.

Pick a suitable gaming desk.

Your gaming desk is the center of your setup. A suitable desk can make or break your gaming experience, so you want to have plenty of room for your monitor, desktop, accessories, and any consoles. For some gamers, you can even look at a gaming desk with cup holders.

Consider storage and cable placement.

It’s up to you, however, to decide whether or not you want a gaming desk with drawers or not. For some gamers, draws are a great way to hide wires, accessories, and headphones. However, you still want to ensure you have enough space to move around and get comfortable in your gaming chair. If you don’t want drawers, you can choose an open setup with cable management solutions for your wires.

The best gaming desk should give you enough room to move around, adjustable feet or legs for gaming sessions that take a long time, and plenty of space for peripherals, headsets, or other accessories. That can help you organize your space and help you pick the correct gaming setup for your specific needs.

Find your game.

With so many games that are already out and plenty of new ones on the horizon, you’re going to need to pick software for your gaming PC, gaming rig, or console. It helps by choosing your genre first. That can narrow down your focus and help you make some critical decisions. For example, do you want to experience the latest trends and popular streaming options? Then you might want to choose battle royale games. On the other hand, if you want something that you can easily plan on your laptop or while you’re on the go, you can pick a popular mobile option. Or, you can dive into single-player games with rich storylines.

Invest in subscription services.

Since there are plenty of different options, some gamers like to stick to particular genres. Or, if you’re the kind of person that likes to try a bit of everything, but you don’t necessarily want to pay full price for new releases, you can try a few gaming services. For starters, there are subscriptions like Microsoft’s Game Pass console and PC subscription options. You can try first-party Xbox games, new releases, and select third-party titles for a regular monthly fee. Plus, new cloud options make it easy to stream games from your devices or consoles to your phone.

Remember to have fun.

Ultimately, gaming should be fun. If you find that it’s stressing you or not enjoying yourself, try a different game. If that isn’t working, take a break for a bit. Gaming shouldn’t feel like a chore, and it shouldn’t feel like an emotional drain. Sometimes, even with a suitable gaming desk or the newest releases, it’s a great option to log off and pursue other hobbies for a bit. Then, when you’re ready to hit continue, your games will be waiting.

Look for the right equipment, find your perfect games, and know when it’s time to take a break. This can help you get the most out of your new hobby.