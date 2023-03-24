Last Days For Application To Bilişim Vadisi Mobility Acceleration Program

Türkiye’s technology and innovation hub, Bilişim Vadisi continues to subsidize startups. Leading the industry with its contributions to the mobility and startup ecosystem, Bilişim Vadisi will organize the 3rd Mobility Acceleration Program this year. The deadline for applying to the Mobility Acceleration Program is March 27, 2023.

Bilişim Vadisi, which continues to contribute significantly to the development of the mobility industry and which has become the focal point of the industry, is once again opening its doors to startups with the “Mobility Acceleration Program”, which will be held for the 3rd time this year and which was launched to guide startups who will shape the future mobility ecosystem in Türkiye in areas such as mentoring, financial and legal consultancy, project follow-up support and R&D incentives.

The Mobility Acceleration Program also serves as a platform that brings potential customers and startups together. The program brings stakeholders and initiatives together, enabling them to build stronger relationships and work together on potential projects.

In the Mobility Acceleration Program, for the first time this year, executives and employees of foreign companies operating in the mobility industry will provide one-to-one mentorship to startups. In this way, startups will not only take the first step towards going global, but also seize the opportunity for potential international cooperation.

Who can apply?

All local and foreign startups who have a business idea, are developing or have developed prototypes in areas such as connected technologies, artificial intelligence, internet of things, cyber security, smart payment systems, electric vehicle solutions, battery technology with a focus on mobility can apply to the program. Applicant startups will be subjected to a pre-application process and evaluated according to their level of technology readiness.

What awaits the startups who will apply to the program?

Startups who apply to the program will have the following opportunities:

· One-to-one mentoring and consultancy support from national and international mentors specialized in mobility,

· Customized trainings by industry-leading and expert trainers,

· Prioritized utilization of the Venture Capital Investment Funds of the Bilişim Vadisi,

· Negotiations with national/international investment funds,

· Bilişim Vadisi Incubation Center office support,

· Meetings with OEMs and suppliers for potential collaborations,

· Benefiting from the 1.0000.000 Turkish Liras supported KOSGEB Advanced Startups Program,

· Benefiting from TUBITAK BIGG Techno-Entrepreneurship Support Program,

· Meeting with investors at the “Demoday” at the end of the program.

Having become the focal point of the industry with its pioneering role in the development of the mobility industry, the Bilişim Vadisi will continue to support Türkiye’s technology startup ecosystem for unique, innovative and sustainable value generation.

Application Deadline: March 27, 2023

For Detailed Information and Application: https://bilisimvadisi.techin2b.com/tr/events/mobilite-hizlandirma-programi-2023?Id=409

Gülşah Durak Canbaba – gulsah@pgm.com.tr