Six Week Travel Itinerary This Summer, For Under £750

It’s no secret that the appetite for travel is rising globally, especially among millennials (ages 21 to 37), who tend to take about five trips a year. This generation is savvy with their spending habits, opting for methods that enable their money to stretch further. As such, backpacking has become the most popular and budget friendly option for most to experience travelling for a 6-to-12-week period.

Our travel experts from Wizz Air have created the perfect 6-week budget friendly itinerary that sees participants travel from the west of the globe to the east, exploring some of the best cultural capitals in the world – all for under £750.

6-week travel itinerary this summer, for under £750

42 Days Total —— 6 Flights ——- 21st July/30th August

Starting Destination: London Gatwick End Destination: Dubai

All Destinations:

Palma de Mallorca

Venice Marco Polo

Bucharest

Antalya

Budapest

Dubai

Palma de Mallorca – 7 Days

Our first destination to kick-start 6 weeks of travelling is the sunny Palma, also known as Palma de Mallorca (the capital and largest city of the autonomous community of the Balearic Islands) in Spain. It is situated on the south coast of Mallorca on the Bay of Palma. Here you can discover Mallorca’s rich cultural heritage inherited from an accumulation of the previous communities that once lived here, such as the Romans, Moors and Catholics, or choose to put your feet up on the beach with a pina colada. This hotspot is especially well known for its lively nightlife, making this a backpacker haven with the option to easily make friends at any given moment. This will be made easy if you decide to stay in one of the many hostels available to you, helping to stick to your budget and meet new and interesting people.

Venice Marco Polo – 7 Days

Our next stop is the unique city of Venice, located in the northeast of Italy. This must be one of the most extraordinary cities one can explore, but it won’t be on foot that’s for sure. This city is submerged in water, having been built upon 118 small islands that are separated by canals and linked by over 400 bridges. The only way to get around is by gondolier, creating a completely unique experience and perspective of a city. Here you can visit famous landmarks like the Rialto Bridge and Piazza San Marco and take part in events like the Venetian Carnival and the Venice Biennale. You may not want to leave visiting this city too late, as ironically the “floating city” is gradually sinking as sea levels continue to rise.

Bucharest – 7 Days

Your next stop will take you all the way to the capital of Romania, Bucharest. Being the largest city in the country, there is plenty see and experience here. We recommend you take a walking tour to get the true feel of the city, getting to truly take in the beauty of the sophisticated castles and the palace of parliament, but also be guided around the interesting food markets that are located down the smaller and less well-known streets. There’s nothing like having the knowledge of a local who can take you to all the non-touristy areas where the true pace of life in Bucharest can be observed. For those feeling a little more adventurous, there are organised day tours, that will take you to admire interesting locations such as the resting place of kings and Curtea de Arges Monastery, as well as the opportunity to climb up to the true home of Dracula, Poienari fortress, and see wild brown bears.

Antalya – 7 Days

If you are looking for a quintessential seaside town, then Antalya in Turkey certainly won’t disappoint. Find yourself lost in the beauty of the Old Town (Kaleiçi), with its narrow cobblestone streets and colourful flowers weaving between the balconies above that surround you on both sides. Once you’ve taken in the ambiance of the Old Town, take a stroll down to The Old Harbour’s edge and enjoy the ocean view from one of the many coffee shops to choose front along the front. There is also the opportunity to drop by Antalya’s numerous souvenir shops, art galleries, and ed hsrestaurants to satisfy your cultural or gastronomic cravings.

Budapest – 7 Days

The most beautiful and populous city in Hungary, Budapest is one of the best destinations for budget travellers, with many of its visitors finding it cheaper than other European cities. With public transport being extremely affordable, this may be a great way to take a tour of the city. Tram line 2 running north to south along the Danube is one of the most beautiful tram routes, and you’ll see the entire riverbanks of the Danube along the Pest side with stunning views of Castle Hill and the Hungarian Parliament along the way. There is also an abundance of hostels littered around the city, perfect for meeting other like-minded traveller folks and making your money stretch further. There’s plenty of other exciting activities to experience in Budapest. We recommend you take a sail down the Danube where you can observe some of Budapest’s most famous sites – including Buda Castle and the bridges. Alternatively, you can take a relaxing dip in one of the historical thermal baths, soaking up the ambiance of the city.

Dubai – 7 Days

Our last stop takes us all the way to Dubai, a multifaceted city known for having the 4th largest number of skyscrapers in the world, earning the title as the ‘shopping capital’ of the Middle East, as well as its nickname as ‘The City of Gold’, because a major part of its economy is still based on gold trades. As such, Dubai attracts those who wish to adopt a rather luxurious lifestyle, so all that responsible spending so far on your travels will be highly beneficial for this last city, as it is certainly the most expensive on your list. One of the most famous attractions this city has to offer is the Palm, host to the artificial offshore islands that are set aside for private residents. However, the best way to witness its grandeur is with a bird’s eye view. Many brave enough to take the leap of faith, choose this location for a skydive, in order to experience the Palms full beauty.