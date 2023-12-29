Sule Hair Transplant Clinic Highlights Turkey’s Success in Hair Transplantation

Europe, confronting the highest incidence of hair loss worldwide, is seeing a notable trend of individuals heading to Turkey for hair transplantation procedures. Şule Ölmez, the visionary behind Istanbul’s Sule Hair Transplant Clinic, discusses Turkey’s leading role in this medical field, based on her vast experience with international patients.

The increasing problem of severe hair loss in Europe is leading many to choose hair transplantation. Turkey, home to clinics visited by thousands of health tourists from across the globe, has become a top European choice. Şule Ölmez, a leading woman in the field and the force behind her clinic in Istanbul, stated, “We offer hair transplantation and dental treatment services to thousands of patients from all over the world, especially those coming from the European countries.”

The Prevalence of Hair Loss Across Europe

Research points to a growing issue of hair loss in Europe, with eight of the ten most impacted countries being European. The Czech Republic, followed by Spain, Germany, France, and the UK, are at the top of this list. Turkey has emerged as a popular destination for those seeking a permanent solution, known for its competitive prices and globally recognized services.

Şule Ölmez Speaks on Turkey’s Stature in Hair Transplantation

“Turkey has become a hub for hair transplantation with its superior success rates and quality services worldwide. We also contribute to this success with our high standard services that prioritise patient satisfaction.”

A 99% Rate of Patient Satisfaction

“Our clinic has seen a 99% satisfaction rate in hair transplantation, demonstrating our commitment to customized treatments and superior care. We see our patients as family members, which enables us to create individualized treatment plans to meet their specific needs and wishes.”

Service Quality is Paramount

Emphasizing her clinic’s focus on quality, Şule Ölmez said, “Although we perform fewer operations, we prefer to provide a higher standard of service in each procedure. Our comprehensive care extends beyond the operation to the recovery phase, assuring our patients of their safety and comfort.”

Merging Medical Procedures with Tourism

Şule Ölmez highlights the added advantage of combining medical procedures with tourism for foreign patients. “Patients who come to Turkey need to stay for 4 days to complete various procedures. Since hair transplantation process has already been completed in this process, they could use their remaining time by visiting Istanbul. So much so that this opportunity increases the attractiveness of our clinic for European citizens who visit Istanbul the most. We make the most suitable plan for our patients according to the hair transplant package they choose. For instance, in the all-inclusive hair transplant package, we arrange the airport transfer and accommodation. In order for each of our patients to leave Turkey satisfied, we accompany them from the first meeting to the completion of the recovery process. In this way, we make hair transplantation process a pleasant trip while ensuring that they return to their country happily.”