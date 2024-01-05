Dr. Basat Predicts Türkiye’s Ongoing Global Leadership in Aesthetic Surgery for 2024

Türkiye’s medical tourism sector is seeing a surge, chiefly driven by an increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries such as the Mommy Makeover, Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and breast aesthetics. Esteemed plastic surgeon Dr. Salih Onur Basat points out the growth in these comprehensive procedures, expecting a further rise in demand by 2024.

Türkiye’s burgeoning health tourism industry is marking notable achievements. According to the EY (Ernst & Young) 2023 Tourism Sector Assessment, released in November, the interest in Türkiye’s health tourism is growing steadily, with close to 750 thousand visitors seeking health services in just the first half of 2023.

Dr. Salih Onur Basat, a highly regarded plastic surgeon in Türkiye, investigates the reasons for Türkiye’s increasing success in aesthetic surgeries. “I anticipate that the increasing demand for Brazilian butt lift (BBL), tummy tuck, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and breast aesthetic surgeries in Turkey will persist into 2024.”

Türkiye swiftly becoming a globally recognised centre for elective surgery

Dr. Basat states, “Türkiye has become a global destination for high-quality, affordable elective, reconstructive surgery, thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities and the expertise of our medical professionals.” He focuses on the superior quality of Türkiye’s health infrastructure and its dedication to improving with highly competent doctors and healthcare staff.

A total approach for post-pregnancy body enhancement

The Mommy Makeover, which combines breast surgery, tummy tuck, and liposuction, is very popular among international patients. Dr. Basat emphasises its personalised approach, tailored to address the unique changes in a woman’s body post-childbirth. He recommends patients prioritise rest and adhere to postoperative care for effective recovery. Türkiye’s range of cosmetic surgery options extends beyond the Mommy Makeover, as Dr. Basat notes the prevalence of breast aesthetics, BBL, liposuction, tummy tuck, and rhinoplasty.

International patients seeking an all-inclusive experience in Türkiye: select certified clinics

“To achieve desired results, it’s crucial to select a specialised surgeon and have realistic post-operative expectations,” Dr. Basat suggests to individuals planning surgery in Türkiye. Türkiye’s health tourism sector is ambitiously targeting a US$ 20 billion milestone, bolstered by its robust health infrastructure and the high calibre of its medical professionals.

As Türkiye maintains its position in health tourism, offering leading-edge cosmetic and medical procedures, it continues to attract global patients seeking quality, value, and medical excellence.