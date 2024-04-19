The growth of e-commerce has opened doors for UK businesses to reach customers worldwide. But several considerations need to be accounted for when selling goods and services across borders, especially Value Added Tax (VAT). In this article, we’ll share what you need to know to master cross-border e-commerce transactions and VAT.

Understanding VAT fundamentals

VAT is a consumption tax that’s added to the value of goods and services at each stage of the supply chain. In the UK, the standard VAT rate is currently 20%, but some products have reduced rates (like children’s clothes) or are zero-rated (like food).

How does VAT work for cross-border e-commerce transactions?

Before Brexit, VAT on e-commerce sales worked the same way in both the UK and the EU. This was following the destination principle, which means VAT is charged based on the customer’s location, not where the goods originate. So, a UK business selling to a customer in France must charge French VAT, not UK VAT.

Yet since Brexit, the UK has started doing things its own way. Non-UK businesses selling to British customers with a taxable turnover of more than £85,000 for the last 12 months must register for VAT and charge VAT on sales that exceed that threshold.

Meanwhile, the EU has implemented the Import-One-Stop-Shop (IOSS) scheme for businesses that sell goods from outside the EU to customers in EU countries, allowing non-EU businesses to collect and pay VAT at the point of sale.

VAT compliance and reporting

If your business exceeds the £85,000 threshold, you’ll need to register for VAT. This will allow you to reclaim VAT paid in other countries, but it also means you need to collect and report VAT on sales you make, including those to customers in the EU. This involves a substantial amount of work, including maintaining accurate records for every transaction, collecting evidence of VAT payments made, and filing returns within specified deadlines.

Failure to comply can result in your business incurring financial penalties and fines from HMRC, as well as reputational damage. Fortunately, many accounting software solutions can automate VAT compliance, reporting, and filing, making compliance much easier.

Remember, each country has specific VAT reporting requirements. Familiarising yourself with these is crucial to avoid penalties.

The importance of expertise

The world of e-commerce is constantly evolving, and VAT regulations are likely to adapt alongside it. Staying informed about these developments will be crucial for UK businesses to maintain a competitive edge in the global marketplace. By remaining adaptable and knowledgeable, you can ensure your e-commerce venture thrives not just today, but well into the future.

While this article equips you with the foundational knowledge to understand VAT for cross-border e-commerce, navigating the ever-changing regulations and specific country requirements can be intricate. Partnering with a qualified accountant who specialises in e-commerce VAT is highly recommended, especially considering the potential financial and reputational risks of non-compliance.