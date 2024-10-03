Breaking: B2BROKER Adds Two New Equity Indices to Its Liquidity Portfolio

Asia, with its rapidly growing economy and 60% of the world’s population, is increasingly recognised as a key player in driving global economic growth. The region is quickly becoming a central hub for global financial activity.

By 2030, forecasts suggest that the Chinese stock market will surpass the U.S. equity market, becoming the largest worldwide. As interest in Asian markets grows, brokers are seeing an increased demand for comprehensive liquidity solutions in indices.

In response to these developments, B2BROKER has expanded its liquidity portfolio with the addition of two new cash indices, now available for trading:

CNX/HKD (China H Shares)

S30/SGD (Singapore 30)

Clients can easily subscribe to these indices across a range of platforms, including oneZero, Prime XM, Centroid, TFB, TradeLocker, Your Bourse, FX Cubic, cTrader, MT4/MT5, B2TRADER, and through FIX API, ensuring seamless integration and broad access.

S30/SGD (Singapore 30)

The S30/SGD index reflects the performance of the top 30 companies on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), ranked by market capitalisation. This index acts as a key measure of the Singaporean economy, providing investors with insights into the region’s most significant and liquid assets.

For brokers, this index appeals to clients seeking exposure to a stable and well-regulated market in Southeast Asia.

CNX/HKD (China H Shares)

The China H Shares index provides brokers with the ability to offer their clients direct access to major companies listed in Hong Kong. This index allows investors to engage with the growth potential of mainland Chinese businesses, all within the established financial framework of Hong Kong.

For brokers, this product offers an appealing combination of growth potential and risk management, catering to a broad spectrum of investors.

B2BROKER’s Global Indices Liquidity Coverage

B2BROKER offers liquidity across a broad range of cash indices in key global regions.

The U.S. indices include the Dow Jones Industrial Average 30 (DJUSD), Nasdaq 100 (NDXUSD), and S&P 500 (SPXUSD).

The European market indices include Germany 30 (DAXEUR), France CAC40 (F40EUR), UK FTSE100 (FTSGBP), EURO Stocks 50 (ESXEUR), and Spain 35 Cash (IBXEUR).

The Asia-Pacific region indices include Nikkei 225 (NIKJPY), Hong Kong 50 (HSIHKD), China 50 Index (XINUSD), Australia 200 (ASXAUD), as well as the newly added China H Shares (CNXHKD) and Singapore 30 (S30SGD).

These indices span some of the world’s most significant and dynamic economies, offering brokers and traders a diverse array of opportunities across global markets.

“We always refer to ourselves as the leading Prime of Prime liquidity provider, and to live up to this standard, we constantly explore new opportunities to expand and enhance our offerings. We keenly observe the market, identify emerging trends, and upgrade our solutions accordingly.

Noticing the increasing appeal to the Asian markets, we recognised the growing demand for liquidity in Asian indices from our clients. Therefore, we have introduced two new, high-demand indices to enable our clients to offer top-tier solutions through B2BROKER.”

– John Murillo, Chief Dealing Officer at B2BROKER

Final Thoughts

B2BROKER’s liquidity offering spans over 1,500 instruments across 10 of the most in-demand asset classes: Forex, Metals, Indices, Energy, Crypto CFDs, Equities, ETFs, NDF CFDs, Commodities, and Fixed Income. Sourced from top-tier providers, B2BROKER’s Prime of Prime liquidity guarantees competitive spreads, low latency, and fast execution, with integration available through FIX API for brokers and white-label partners in as little as five minutes.