Benavidez vs. Morrell Live: How to Watch the Epic Super Middleweight Showdown on PBC on Prime PPV

Las Vegas, NV – Boxing fans around the world are gearing up for one of the most explosive fights of the year as David Benavidez and David Morrell step into the ring live on January 18, 2025. The highly anticipated super middleweight clash will headline the first Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Prime Video Pay-Per-View event of the year, and it’s shaping up to be a can’t-miss spectacle.

For those wondering how to catch the action live, the fight will be available exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video platform. The PPV event marks another milestone in PBC’s groundbreaking partnership with Prime Video, bringing top-tier boxing to a global audience with seamless streaming and enhanced viewing experiences.

How to Watch David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Live

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT Main Event Ring Walks: Approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT

Approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV Streaming Platform: Prime Video (Pay-Per-View)

Prime Video (Pay-Per-View) PPV Price: $79.99

Fans can purchase the event directly through their Prime Video account, ensuring access to the full card, including the undercard bouts featuring some of boxing’s brightest stars. For those without a Prime membership, signing up is quick and easy, with a 30-day free trial available for new users.

What’s at Stake?

David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), the hard-hitting former two-time WBC super middleweight champion, is looking to cement his status as the division’s top contender. Known for his aggressive style and knockout power, Benavidez has his sights set on a future showdown with undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez, but first, he must get past the dangerous David Morrell.

Morrell (12-0, 11 KOs), the undefeated WBA “regular” super middleweight champion, is a rising star with a reputation for ending fights early. The Cuban southpaw has been dominant since turning pro, and a victory over Benavidez would catapult him into the upper echelon of the sport.

Undercard Highlights

While the main event is the star attraction, the undercard is packed with thrilling matchups that promise to deliver non-stop action. Rumored bouts include a lightweight clash between two top-10 contenders and a women’s world title fight, ensuring fans get their money’s worth from start to finish.

Expert Predictions

Boxing analysts are split on who will emerge victorious. Some believe Benavidez’s experience and power will be too much for Morrell, while others argue that Morrell’s technical skill and southpaw stance could give him the edge. One thing is certain: this fight has all the makings of a classic.

Don’t Miss Out

With both fighters in their primes and undefeated records on the line, Benavidez vs. Morrell is a must-watch event for any boxing fan. Whether you’re tuning in live at the T-Mobile Arena or streaming from home, this is one fight you won’t want to miss.

Mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready for a night of unforgettable boxing action. David Benavidez vs. David Morrell live on PBC on Prime PPV is set to kick off 2025 with a bang.