HOOD Stock, Prediction Markets, and a $4.5B Revenue Year: What Robinhood’s Story Looks Like Right Now

In Menlo Park, California, the Robinhood app debuted with a concept that was equally realistic and dramatic: democratized access, zero-commission trading, Wall Street for all. The name was almost too obvious. Opponents rolled their eyes. Regulators circled. Additionally, Robinhood became the most contentious app in American finance for roughly six weeks when it temporarily restricted purchases of specific stocks during the GameStop craze of 2021. The way people discuss the company is still influenced by all of that. All of that history can be seen in the chart of the stock, which has the ticker symbol HOOD and is currently trading at about $68.90, down more than 55% from its 52-week high of $153.86. However, the business beneath that price is significantly different from the one that faced the most criticism in 2021, and it is worthwhile to investigate the discrepancy between perception and actuality.

Let’s start with the income. Robinhood reported $4.5 billion in 2025. Not $450 million. It’s not revenue that needs footnotes about modifications in order to appear appealing. $4.5 billion in just one year from a business that is only thirteen years old. Revenue from options trading increased by 41% annually. Revenue from equity trading increased by 54%. Just the fourth quarter of 2025 brought in $1.28 billion, a 26.53% increase over the same quarter the previous year. These aren’t startup figures. These are the kinds of figures that force you to reconsider your preconceived notions about Robinhood. In a good year, mature financial institutions—those with marble lobbies and investor relations teams that have spent decades perfecting language—grow their revenue in single digits. Robinhood is taking a structurally distinct approach.

Company Robinhood Markets, Inc. Ticker HOOD (NASDAQ) Founded April 18, 2013 Founders Vladimir Tenev, Baiju Bhatt CEO Vladimir Tenev Headquarters Menlo Park, California, USA Employees ~2,900 (2025) Current Price (Apr 6, 2026) $68.90 (–1.73% on the day) 52-Week Range $29.66 – $153.86 Market Cap ~$62 billion P/E Ratio 33.62 2025 Annual Revenue $4.5 billion Q4 2025 Revenue $1.28 billion (+26.53% year-over-year) Funded Customers 27 million Assets Under Custody $324 billion Key New Segment Prediction markets — 300%+ annual growth since Oct 2024 launch; 12B+ event contracts facilitated in 2025 Analyst Consensus Target ~$116.88 (eToro consensus); stock currently trading at ~40% discount to average target Official Reference investors.robinhood.com

With $324 billion in assets in custody, the platform currently provides services to 27 million funded clients. There is not enough discussion of that final figure. A sandbox is not what $324 billion is. Sitting in an app on a person’s phone, it represents a significant portion of the retail investment market, routing through markets and producing transaction revenue at a scale that would have seemed unthinkable when the company first started out. The typical Robinhood user is a 35-year-old who is building a financial life, compounding over time, and making important decisions rather than a college student experimenting with meme stocks. Even though it is subtle, that demographic shift significantly alters the company’s long-term value proposition.

Although cryptocurrency is the complex aspect of this story, it is not the section that merits the greatest attention at this time. Prediction markets are involved. Event contracts were introduced by Robinhood in October 2024, and by the end of 2025, the market had expanded by over 300% a year. Eight billion of the year’s more than 12 billion event contract transactions were completed in Q4 alone.

Clearly, football season was beneficial. However, the underlying dynamic transcends athletics. Prediction markets draw a different kind of user, one who might not have opened a brokerage account before. According to management, the segment serves as a channel for acquiring new customers as well as a means of engaging current ones. According to Grandview Research, the prediction market sector will compound at a rate of 66.7% per year until 2033. The implied growth rate is still impressive even if you halve that estimate and treat the methodology with a healthy dose of skepticism. There is a feeling that over the coming years, this sector—rather than cryptocurrency—might be the more resilient growth engine.

In contrast, the variable that adds genuine uncertainty to any HOOD analysis is still crypto. With Bitcoin trading about 50% below its all-time high, Robinhood’s cryptocurrency revenue decreased 38% year over year in Q4 2025. Although the platform manages cryptocurrency well and would profit greatly from another bull cycle, there is a real risk associated with its reliance on an asset class that is unpredictable.

It’s possible that Bitcoin will rebound this year or the following, creating a sizable revenue boost. It’s also possible that there will be a drag that counteracts the momentum in other segments if the wait is longer and the crypto revenue line remains weak for a few more quarters. Both scenarios are priced by sincere investors.

Institutional interest is beginning to shift in a way that is worth monitoring. In a Q4 2025 13F filing, Genesis Financial Group, a New York hedge fund, revealed a new HOOD position of 18,252 shares, or about $2 million. By institutional standards, it’s not a prominent position, but the direction is important. Institutions that perceive a company to be in structural decline do not create new positions.

When they perceive a valuation gap that they believe will close, they often act quickly. There is a discernible difference between the stock’s current price and where a significant number of analysts believe it should trade, with analyst consensus price targets averaging about $116.88. The stock is currently trading at about 40% of that amount. It is genuinely unclear whether the market will support those goals and when.

Additionally, there is the speculative but significant SpaceX IPO angle. According to reports, Robinhood might be given shares of SpaceX when the business goes public, which could happen later in 2026. If that occurs, the platform would give retail investors access to one of the most eagerly awaited initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent memory, and the ensuing trading volume, new account openings, and customer engagement could be substantial. Since Elon Musk has refuted reports of exclusion, it is genuinely unclear whether Robinhood is a part of the distribution syndicate. However, the possibility highlights a larger point: Robinhood is now set up for the kinds of high-profile events that spur platform expansion in ways that organic marketing cannot match.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that the company’s fundamental trajectory and the stock’s current correction are simultaneously telling two different stories. If you purchased at the peak, the chart is depressing. Examined on its own terms, the company is developing revenue streams, growing globally, and amassing assets at a rate that resembles a stable financial platform gaining traction rather than a speculative fintech. This does not imply that the stock is guaranteed. The exposure to cryptocurrency is a real variable, and corrections don’t have a set end date. However, there is probably more of a gap between what Robinhood is doing in 2026 and how it is perceived.