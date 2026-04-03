The Wall Street Analyst Calling for $500,000 Bitcoin Has Evidence That’s Hard to Dismiss

Standard Chartered, a British bank with approximately $1 trillion in assets and a presence in more than 50 countries, is where Geoffrey Kendrick works. This is not the type of organization usually linked to the most aggressive cryptocurrency calls on Wall Street. Nevertheless, Kendrick outlined a long-term Bitcoin price target of $500,000 in a note to investors released in March 2026 with a clarity and methodological foundation that makes the figure genuinely hard to ignore. His logic is independent of social media sentiment, momentum, or the kind of speculative narrative that has surrounded Bitcoin since its inception on message boards. It is based on the analogy of gold, which even skeptics find difficult to completely disprove.

The numbers in the headline provide a clear narrative. The market value of bitcoin is currently between $1.3 and $1.4 trillion. The market value of gold is estimated to be between $34 and $36 trillion. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in circulation; this amount is fixed in the protocol and cannot be altered by any corporation, government, or central bank. A single Bitcoin coin would be worth between $1.6 and $1.7 million if it were to equal the current market value of gold at full supply. From this perspective, Kendrick’s $500,000 goal indicates that Bitcoin has captured about 30% of the current value of gold. That is not parity. It’s a much more conservative framing than the headline figure implies, and it’s a partial shift that might occur gradually over years as institutional portfolios become accustomed to holding both digital and physical assets.

Topic Bitcoin Price Forecast — $500,000 Target by Standard Chartered Analyst Geoffrey Kendrick, Head of Digital Assets Research Institution Standard Chartered Bank (assets: ~$1 trillion) Current Bitcoin Price (Mar 2026) ~$65,000–$70,500 (down ~20% year-to-date) Bitcoin Market Cap (Current) ~$1.3–$1.4 trillion Near-Term Target (Kendrick) ~$50,000 (potential further downside) Year-End 2026 Target (Kendrick) $100,000 Long-Term Target (Kendrick) $500,000 Ark Invest Target (Cathie Wood) $300,000 (minimum) to $710,000 (base case) to $1.5 million (bull case) by 2030 Gold Market Cap (Current) ~$34–$36 trillion Bitcoin at Gold Parity (Implied Price) ~$1.6–$1.7 million per coin Bitcoin Supply Cap 21 million coins (fixed, hardcoded) Key Thesis Institutional adoption via spot Bitcoin ETFs + fixed supply + digital gold narrative Key Risk Factor Interest rates, regulatory environment, risk appetite, gold parity not guaranteed Bitcoin 52-Week Range $60,255 – $126,079 Reference Standard Chartered — Digital Assets Research

Kendrick believes that the price is determined in large part by the institutional argument. Retail investors held the majority of Bitcoin for the majority of its history. These individuals made their own decisions, were influenced by online communities, and frequently made purchases and sales based more on sentiment than on fundamental analysis. Since spot Bitcoin ETFs were authorized in the US, that dynamic has changed dramatically, making it much simpler for pension funds, endowments, and wealth management platforms to allocate a portion of client portfolios to the asset without having to deal with the custody complexity of directly holding Bitcoin. In contrast to the panic-driven withdrawals that marked earlier cryptocurrency downturns, Kendrick’s note noted that ETF holdings have decreased in a “orderly manner” during the current correction. This suggests that the institutional money flowing into Bitcoin since ETF approval is more patient and structural than the retail money that dominated earlier cycles.

Although her numbers are significantly higher, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest has reached similar conclusions using similar logic. According to Ark’s base case, each Bitcoin will be worth $710,000 by 2030; if Bitcoin gains a significant portion of the world’s store-of-value demand, it could reach $1.5 million. The minimum case, which Ark believes is unlikely but feasible, is $300,000. In a recent report, Wood’s firm called Bitcoin “a nimbler, more transparent store of value relative to gold” and stated that its long-term price thesis is primarily driven by institutional adoption through spot ETFs. It is noteworthy that two very different analytical institutions, one a century-old British bank and the other an iconoclastic growth-focused investment firm based in New York, have come together on essentially the same logic.

Even to skeptics, Kendrick’s position is especially plausible because he isn’t consistently optimistic about the near future. His short-term prediction for Bitcoin is approximately $50,000, which suggests a 30% decline from current levels. He has stated unequivocally that a Fed unwilling to loosen monetary policy reduces appetite for riskier assets, including Bitcoin, and that selling pressure in growth equities could spread to cryptocurrencies if tech companies report poor earnings. He has admitted that the behavior of Bitcoin closely mirrors the volatility of the Nasdaq. These are not the words of someone attempting to create buzz about a product they are endorsing. These are the opinions of someone who believes that the long-term structural case is unaffected by the current correction and that the near-term uncertainty is real.

Whether the digital gold thesis truly completes its trajectory within any particular timeframe is still up for debate. Even though the analogy to gold is persuasive, it is predicated on the idea that society will continue to broaden the range of assets that it views as trustworthy stores of value and that Bitcoin will secure a permanent position in that category rather than being replaced by something else or regulated out of practical accessibility. Neither result is assured. The value of gold is based on institutional and cultural inertia that dates back thousands of years. There are roughly fifteen in Bitcoin. An asset that has withstood one interest rate cycle differs significantly from one that has withstood empires.

As this thesis has evolved over the years, it seems as though the discussion has subtly changed. Five years ago, most serious financial analysts would have dismissed a $500,000 Bitcoin target. These days, a trillion-dollar bank’s head of digital assets research publishes it in client notes with precise, methodical justification, and other significant organizations support variations of the same framework. Whether it’s correct or not, the discourse has shifted. It is now more difficult to discount the evidence that is being presented in its favor.