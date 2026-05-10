Cathie Wood Just Dropped $39 Million on Robinhood Stock — Here’s What She Sees That Others Don’t

The way Cathie Wood continues to purchase Robinhood has an almost obstinate quality. The most recent move in months occurred on April 29, when 553,892 shares worth approximately $39.43 million were purchased while the stock was trading at $71.20, significantly below its peak. The acquisition was not shocking to anyone closely monitoring Ark Invest’s filings. It was a confirmation.

Throughout the year, Ark has been increasing its Robinhood position in waves, sometimes in small tranches and other times in sizable portions that grab the market’s interest. Even after the stock fell 8% due to a 38% decline in cryptocurrency revenue, the company spent $34 million in a single day in January. About $13 million more earlier in April. Next, this. Somewhere in Ark’s St. Petersburg, Florida offices, it’s possible that the team has simply concluded that Robinhood is their type of wager—volatile, fintech-flavored, and intimately linked to the success of cryptocurrency trading.

Keys Values Company Robinhood Markets, Inc. Ticker Symbol NASDAQ: HOOD Headquarters Menlo Park, California Buyer Ark Invest (led by Cathie Wood) Latest Purchase Date April 29, 2026 Shares Acquired 553,892 shares Purchase Value Approximately $39.43 million Closing Price (Apr 29) $71.20 Funds Involved ARKK and ARKW ETFs Notable 2026 Activity $13M buy in early April, $34M buy in January Sector Focus Fintech and digital assets

You begin to notice a pattern as you watch this develop over the past 12 months. Ark purchases, Robinhood declines. Ark trims a bit while Robinhood rallies. Ark added $21.3 million to ARKK and ARKW last October, when shares closed at $127.22 following a 3.5% decline. The company purchased an additional $14.2 million worth of stock back in August 2025, when it was riding a 208% year-to-date gain near $115. Price levels aren’t the main factor in the pattern. It has to do with conviction, or perhaps something similar.

Ark Invest Robinhood Stock Purchase

Some investors believe that Wood is merely averaging into a long-term thesis: that Robinhood is no longer the meme-stock app of 2021 but rather something more resilient after forcing its way into the S&P 500 last fall. In the second quarter of last year, the company’s cryptocurrency revenue almost doubled. In May 2025, it paid about $180 million to acquire the Toronto-based platform WonderFi. It has been entering new markets, forming alliances, and acting more like a financial infrastructure firm than a broker.

Nevertheless, the price of that conviction is difficult to ignore. By late April, Robinhood shares had fallen from the $127 range in October of last year to the low $70s. Although Ark has consistently made purchases, the stock has put anyone considering it a momentum play to the test. The issue of what Ark sold to create space is another. The company reduced its exposure to Bitcoin ETFs on the same day as the purchase on April 29. This subtle change suggests Wood believes Robinhood is currently a better proxy for the digital asset story.

It’s really unclear if that turns out to be the right decision. Crypto sentiment fluctuates with everything, and so does Robinhood’s revenue. The 38% decline in cryptocurrency revenue earlier this year served as a reminder of how quickly things can change. Investors, at least those who follow Ark, appear to think that the next upswing will occur when retail trading volumes rebound, interest rates drop, and the general fintech sentiment becomes less defensive.

The filings continue to come in for the time being. Another disclosure is made almost every other week: shares were purchased, the position was modified, and the weighting was increased. Robinhood is currently one of Ark Innovation’s larger holdings, accounting for about 4% of the fund at various points this year. No one knows yet whether that turns out to be prophetic or premature. However, the pattern is sufficiently obvious. Cathie Wood isn’t waiting for Wall Street as a whole to decide.