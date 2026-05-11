Palantir Stock Just Had Its Best Quarter Ever — So Why Are Investors Hesitating?

Palantir’s current predicament seems almost unfair. With revenue up nearly 85% year over year, a Rule of 40 score above 145, and a 133% increase in U.S. commercial revenue, the company just finished a quarter that most software companies only dream about. Despite this, the stock is currently trading below where it was the day before earnings. It ended Friday’s trading at $137.80, a slight increase but still a long way from the $146 it had before management left and declared what amounted to a victory lap. It’s difficult to avoid wondering what Wall Street is specifically searching for as this develops.

The headline revenue was not the Q1 2026 figure that was particularly noteworthy. The business in the United States experienced a 104 percent growth. For a business this size, triple-digit domestic growth is uncommon. Never one to hold back, Alex Karp described the American market as “the center, the constant core” of the company’s growth and claimed that demand was “erupting.” Because he is both a founder and a philosophy professor, which he actually is, his earnings calls have always had a slightly evangelical edge, and the language has only gotten stronger as the stock has risen. However, the contracts support him. Of the 206 agreements Palantir signed, 47 were worth more than $10 million. At $2.41 billion, the total contract value increased by 61%.

Company Palantir Technologies Inc. Ticker PLTR (NASDAQ) Current Price (May 8, 2026) $137.80 USD Market Cap $330.35 billion P/E Ratio 155.26 52-Week Range $114.90 – $207.52 Q1 2026 Revenue $1.63 billion (+84.7% YoY) Adjusted EPS (Q1) $0.33 (beat $0.28 consensus) 2026 Revenue Guidance $7.65B – $7.66B CEO Alex Karp (since 2004) Headquarters Aventura, Florida Founded May 6, 2003 Founders Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, Joe Lonsdale, Stephen Cohen, Nathan Gettings Listed On Nasdaq Global Select Market Average Analyst Target $194.68

What’s the catch, then? Every brokerage screen has the obvious catch: a price-to-earnings ratio of about 155. For comparison, very few names traded at multiples like this for an extended period of time, even during the peak of the cloud software boom in 2021. Citing the straightforward math that growth this rapid eventually leads to more difficult year-over-year comparisons, Jefferies lowered its goal this month. According to reports, Michael Burry, the Big Short investor who gained notoriety for shorting popular products, has increased his negative wagers against Palantir and Nvidia. That does not imply that he is correct. For years, he has been mistaken about Tesla. However, the existence of those trades provides information about the temperature.

Outside of the policy realm, Palantir has been misinterpreted for twenty years as a software-related defense contractor. The truth is more akin to the opposite. Supply chains, hospital networks, and battlefield analytics tools, such as the Maven project, Ship OS, and an increasing number of commercial workflows, are currently operated by its Foundry and AIP platforms. Everyone who has actually used the software will tell you the same thing: the part where the system replaces six months’ worth of spreadsheets with something that truly works is what wins contracts, not the demos. The bears consistently underestimate that moat.

Palantir Stock

However, there’s a feeling that this story’s easy part is coming to an end. Palantir must engage in more direct competition with Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow in the upcoming leg. These businesses have massive distribution networks and aspirations related to artificial intelligence. CFO David Glazer has already issued a warning that hiring and product expenditures will increase in 2026. Sentiment has also been negatively impacted by insider selling, such as Karp’s own $66 million share sale in February. The consensus is described as “Moderate Buy,” which is Wall Street code for “we believe in the business, just not at any price.” However, analysts are still generally bullish, with the average price target sitting around $194, well above the current price.

The technical details reveal a more subdued narrative. Momentum indicators are slightly negative, and the stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Over the next few sessions, Traders Union analysts predict it will move between $130 and $143; a breakout above $139.50 would be required to change the short-term outlook. Before the skeptics subsided, Tesla had to deal with a similar level of skepticism for years. Karp has repeatedly brought up this analogy. The question hanging over every position at the moment is whether Palantir merits that comparison or turns into a warning about paying 155 times earnings for any company, no matter how good. The fundamentals are contributing. The issue that no one can agree on is the price.