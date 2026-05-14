The Passport Portfolio , Why the Ultra-Rich Are Stockpiling Second Citizenships Like Gold

Meetings that would not have occurred twenty years ago now take place in private banking offices in Geneva, Singapore, Dubai, and New York. The first slide is no longer about asset allocation when a wealthy client enters and takes a seat. It’s a map of the world. A number of nations are indicated in green on it. There are occasionally three. Five at times. The advisor gently discusses “domicile structure” and “mobility resilience.”

The customer nods and inquires about which Caribbean program has the quickest processing time, whether Malta still makes sense at the increased investment criteria, and what would happen to a Greek Golden Visa in the event of an Athens leadership change. By the time the meeting ends, the customer has decided to begin creating what is now referred to as a passport portfolio. Not a single second citizenship. A group.

Category Details Topic Passport portfolios / multi-citizenship strategies among UHNWIs UHNWIs Currently Holding a Second Passport 36% UHNWIs Considering One 29% Billionaires Holding a Second Passport ~7 in 10 Henley & Partners U.S. Application Share (2025) 30% of global applications Millionaire Relocations in 2024 134,000 Millionaire Relocations in 2025 142,000 (new record) Projected Millionaire Relocations in 2026 ~165,000 Top Caribbean Programs St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Lucia, Dominica St. Kitts & Nevis Minimum USD 250,000 donation Dominica Minimum USD 200,000 Antigua and Barbuda Minimum USD 230,000 São Tomé and Príncipe Minimum USD 95,000 Türkiye Minimum (real estate) USD 400,000 Top Golden Visa Programs (Europe) Greece, Portugal, Malta, Italy, Switzerland Greece Minimum (real estate) EUR 250,000 Latvia Residence Minimum EUR 60,000 New Caribbean Entrants Nauru, North Macedonia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Egypt, Jordan Programs Under Development for 2026 Argentina, Botswana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Henley & Partners Global Offices Over 70 worldwide Founded By Henley & Partners (concept pioneered in the 1990s) Henley CEO Dr. Juerg Steffen, FIMC Henley Group Head of Private Clients Dominic Volek 2026 Global Residence Program #1 Greece (score: 73) Tied for #2 Italy, Switzerland, UAE (score: 72) Notable U.S. Driver Political uncertainty, wealth tax debates, tax planning, “Plan B” mindset Notable Trend Rise of “structured domicile portfolio management”

The figures underlying this change have gone from intriguing to astounding. Henley & Partners, the long-standing residence and citizenship consultancy firm that effectively created this category in the 1990s, claims that 142,000 millionaires moved throughout the world in 2025, setting a new record. The highest wealth migration on record, 165,000, is predicted for 2026. A second passport is now held by about 36% of ultra-high net worth individuals, and another 29% are actively considering getting one.

Approximately seven out of ten billionaires fall into this category. Sitting in one of these private client offices, it’s noteworthy how many of the new candidates are Americans. According to Henley, U.S. citizens accounted for 30% of its global investment migration applications in 2025. It’s not a minor detail. The nation that used to draw everyone else is now creating its own “Plan B” buyer outflow.

The headlines don’t really capture the depth of the psychology underlying all of this. Political instability is the clear motivator. Rich families perceive things that have troubled them more than they openly acknowledge when they reflect on the last five years. border closures during the pandemic. depreciation of currency.

The Trump-Biden-Trump pattern of whiplash in American politics. the conflict in Ukraine. the Middle East’s persistent unpredictability. the expanding debate in Western Europe on wealth taxes. A citizenship purchase would not be prompted by any one of these alone. Together, they’ve developed into a low hum that permeates every discussion about wealth. In our world, the term “geopolitical insurance” is so widely used that it’s practically cliched, but it perfectly sums up the situation.

Additionally, counselors prefer to discuss the tax dimension in a more elliptical manner. In the past, the Caribbean programs in particular have provided favorable treatment for inheritance, capital gains, and income from overseas sources. In recent years, Italy has openly utilized a flat-tax system to entice wealthy French citizens, provoking a public outcry from Paris that demonstrates how fiercely nations are now vying for the same pool of mobile income.

While Dubai continues to attract what was formerly seen to be a solid London-based finance crowd, the U.K. government has been urging some of its own wealthy residents who have left the country to think about coming back, which is quite rare. Governments now compete with one another to draw in and keep these customers, creating a silent diplomatic arena.

This dynamic is reflected in the form of a typical passport portfolio in 2026. For speed, a wealthy American family would begin with a Caribbean scheme, spending between $230,000 and $250,000 for a passport to Antigua and Barbuda or St. Kitts and Nevis. In a matter of months, that base offers a usable second identity and visa-free access to the majority of the world. The following layer is typically European, frequently obtained through a Golden Visa as opposed to purchasing full citizenship. The workhorses have been Portugal, Greece, and Malta, all of which have recently tightened their programs.

The Passport Portfolio

With a score of 73, Greece leads Henley’s 2026 Global Residence Program Index. Second place is shared by Italy, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates at number 72. The UAE’s quick rise in the rankings is indicative of its rise to prominence as a worldwide center of wealth. Portugal is ranked third. If a family goes that far, the third layer of a portfolio usually consists of a lifestyle or strategic decision, such as living in Singapore, Uruguay, or something more unconventional.

The industry’s open use of the portfolio construction terminology is noteworthy. Residency and citizenship rights, according to Dominic Volek, Group Head of Private Clients at Henley, are “assembled rather than inherited,” with families creating “structured portfolios of access rights” to build resilience over generations. In 1995, the statement would have sounded ridiculous. These days, it can be seen alongside terms like risk-adjusted return, hedging, and diversification on beautiful investor brochures. The wealthy now view their nationality as a financial tool with allocation criteria rather than as a fixed accident of birth.

Naturally, there are valid objections to all of this. Due diligence lapses in citizenship by investment schemes have frequently drawn criticism, and the US and the EU have put pressure on a number of Caribbean countries to strengthen their compliance protocols. Both programs have changed as a result of pressure from the European Commission over the years, with Cyprus ultimately closing its full citizenship route. It is difficult to defend on any moral basis the optics of a $250,000 gift purchasing access to a Schengen-area passport while regular refugees endure harsh asylum procedures.

The figures also show an unsettling aspect of the real functioning of the global system in 2026. The majority of the nations who offer these passports are tiny, frequently monetarily reliant on the program’s earnings, and have little power to turn away customers that its advisors suggest. In contrast to the majority of people on the planet, the purchasers have significant financial means and possibilities for international travel.