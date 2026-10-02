HPE Oracle Stock Warrant Deal: Why Giving Away $210 Million in Shares for $42,000 Actually Makes Sense

In an early September SEC filing, there is a line that would seem odd in practically any other period of the tech industry. Oracle was given a warrant by Hewlett Packard Enterprise to buy up to approximately 4.2 million shares of HPE common stock at an exercise price of one cent per share. One penny. If Oracle exercises every share that is available, the total cost to the company is $42,000. At the time of the announcement, the stock had a market value of about $210 million.

It takes some time to get used to that number. However, the logic becomes more difficult to refute once you comprehend the deal’s structure.

The warrant isn’t exactly a gift. Oracle’s purchases of HPE Juniper networking equipment for its growing fleet of AI data centers are directly linked to this sales incentive. Up until June 2029, Oracle’s purchases will increase the amount of the warrant that can be exercised in tranches. In order to create the kind of alignment that a typical vendor-customer relationship just cannot, HPE is turning a significant infrastructure customer into a partial equity stakeholder rather than giving away equity out of generosity. Oracle now has more than just a contractual interest in HPE’s success.

The way big tech companies are structuring their largest transactions has changed significantly. Offering volume discounts, extended warranties, and advantageous payment terms was the old playbook. The new version appears to be more akin to enterprise sales using private equity principles, at least in the AI infrastructure sector. Link the reward to equity. Make the client a believer who has a stake in the outcome. As the competition for AI infrastructure contracts heats up, which is already intense, we might see more of this.

The announcement’s timing is also important. This was released in conjunction with HPE’s third-quarter earnings report, which revealed record quarterly revenue of $12.2 billion, up 34% from the previous year, and an increased full-year growth forecast of between 34% and 37%. In the quarter, networking revenue increased by 75% to $2.9 billion. Networking in data centers more than doubled. Revenue from routing increased by 270%. These figures don’t represent a business that is quietly having difficulty establishing itself in the AI buildout. By most accounts, HPE is currently operating at a high level, and this confidence is reflected in the Oracle deal.

The warrant neatly fits into Oracle’s capital expenditure strategy, which has been aggressive by any standard. In fiscal 2026, the company spent $55.7 billion on capital expenditures, more than doubling the amount from the previous year. In fiscal 2027, it has directed net capital expenditures of about $70 billion. In its most recent fiscal year, cloud infrastructure revenue increased by more than 90%. HPE Juniper networking equipment, which covers routing, switching, congestion management, and intelligent telemetry tools across Oracle’s AI supercluster buildout, is now integrated into Oracle’s rapid and widespread expansion.

As this develops, it seems that the HPE Oracle stock warrant deal is more about what the shares signal than it is about the shares themselves. Since the beginning of the year, HPE shares have increased by more than 108%, from about $24 to more than $50. Strangely, investors seemed more interested in cautious forward guidance than the deal itself, as the stock fell roughly 3% on the day the partnership was announced. In this way, markets can be peculiar; a line in an earnings call can overshadow a piece of news that appears to be genuinely constructive.

The agreement also begs the question, “How many other enterprise vendors will follow this model?” The dynamics of the relationship shift in ways that are not always predictable when your client is also your shareholder. It may strengthen dedication. If the relationship deteriorates or the stock underperforms, it could also make matters more difficult. Given where both companies are in the AI infrastructure cycle, it’s difficult to argue that HPE and Oracle are mistaken in their current bets that the alignment is worthwhile.