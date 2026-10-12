Jason Kelce Hank Sauce Investment: Why the Former Eagles Star Bet on a Jersey Shore Hot Sauce Brand

The fish tacos at a restaurant on Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City, New Jersey—a tiny seaside town that the majority of the nation has never heard of—have gained some local recognition. People are always talking about the hot sauce on the table, which was hand-bottled in the early years by a group of former college roommates who learned to surf together. Jason Kelce, a local homeowner who has spent the last fourteen years learning about the Jersey Shore in a way that only an adopted local can, continued to return. Additionally, the co-founders of the sauce eventually turned a Hail Mary pitch into a real business deal.

A strategic equity stake in Hank Sauce, a Sea Isle City-based hot sauce brand founded in 2011 by former college roommates Matt Pittaluga, Brian “Hank” Ruxton, and Josh Jaspan, was announced in late December 2025 by Winnie Capital, the family office of Jason and Kylie Kelce. As is common with investments at this stage, the financial terms were not disclosed. It was revealed that Kelce is more than just a passive check writer. With an emphasis on restaurant tabletop placement, national retail expansion, and original content, he is assuming the role of creative partner and brand ambassador.

The history of Hank Sauce is truly fascinating. In the mid-2000s, Ruxton, a professional chef, would prepare hot sauce for his roommates at Flagler University in Florida in exchange for beer. After trying it, Pittaluga—who had previously detested hot sauce—changed his mind. He turned a class project into a product pitch, studied graphic design, and designed the brand’s recognizable whale logo.

Jason Kelce Hank Sauce Investment

They began selling at liquor stores and fish markets, sneaking samples into to-go orders at a nearby restaurant, and gaining a following almost entirely by word of mouth. In 2012, the restaurant Hank Sauce opened. Next came a Millville production facility. Today, the brand can be found in over 5,000 stores across the country, including Publix, ShopRite, Sprouts, Giant, Acme, and all 50 states thanks to a partnership with Ace Hardware, which continues to be one of the more surprising retail strategies in the hot sauce industry.

Pittaluga came up with the idea for the pitch to Kelce, and he put it this way: “We figured, ‘What the hell?'” Let’s use it as a Hail Mary. The fact that the relationship was already genuine contributed to its success. Hank Sauce was used in the kitchen of the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex. Kelce was familiar with the product. He was acquainted with the founders. There wasn’t much persuading to do when the topic of investments came up.

Here, it’s difficult to ignore the pattern. After his and Travis’s investment in Ohio’s Garage Beer, this is Kelce’s second recent food and beverage investment through Winnie Capital. The structure of both agreements is similar: a brand with local roots hoping to expand nationally, a sincere personal connection to the product, and Kelce’s reputation and reach as part of the value exchange. The strategy is at least logical, regardless of how well the investments perform. He doesn’t endorse goods that he doesn’t use.

Within the larger condiments and seasonings market, which is valued at over $33 billion, the hot sauce category is larger than most people realize, at $2.9 billion. There is potential for expansion, and Hank Sauce’s specialty—what the company’s founders refer to as “approachable heat,” or sauces that complement food rather than overpower it—has demonstrated its ability to maintain shelf space in large retail chains. Pittaluga claims that getting those tiny bottles onto restaurant tabletops instead of just grocery store shelves is the next frontier. Kelce’s visibility may be most important in that situation. It makes sense to bring a former Super Bowl champion with a podcast, an ESPN sportscasting position, and a genuinely likable public persona to a room full of restaurant buyers.

It remains to be seen if this becomes a well-known national brand or remains a beloved local one. However, the trajectory has been quietly impressive for a hot sauce that began in a Sea Isle City garage and got its start by sneaking samples into fish taco orders. Kelce appears to believe that there is still more to be done. That’s probably not an unreasonable wager, considering what the founders have already created primarily on their own.