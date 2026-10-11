Sunday Money: Crown Castle Stock Price Jumps 19.97% on the Week

Grab a cuppa: this week’s biggest splash belongs to Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI), the firm that owns the masts, towers and fibre lines mobile networks rent space on to keep your phone connected. Its shares jumped 19.97% over the week ending 11 October 2026, closing at $79.71. Tower companies are usually the slow-and-steady sort of stock – long leases, predictable rent cheques from the big phone networks – so a near-20% weekly move is the kind of thing that gets income investors checking their portfolios twice. There’s no single dramatic headline behind it in the numbers we have, but the scale of the jump put Crown Castle at the very top of the week’s leaderboard, ahead of some much louder names.

Speaking of louder names, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) wasn’t far behind, rising 19.09% to $224.94. The vaccine maker has been widening its reach beyond Covid-19 jabs, including a deepening cancer-vaccine collaboration with Tempus and Merck that’s kept the stock in investors’ sights this autumn.

Four more movers: towers, seeds, power and a wobble at Arm

CCI over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC), another tower landlord like Crown Castle, climbed 16.16% to $182.65 – good company to keep if you’re a mast operator this week. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA), the seeds-and-crop-chemicals business spun out of the old DowDuPont, added 15.82% to finish at $13.84. And Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CEG), the nuclear power generator, rose a further 14.64% to $298.12, building on the 12% surge it logged the week before on its Google nuclear power deal – a reminder that momentum in this stock has had real staying power.

Not every big name had a good week. Arm Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: ARM), the British chip designer whose blueprints sit inside most of the world’s smartphones, dropped 13.17% to $266.14, the steepest fall among the week’s large movers. Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), the fertiliser producer, slid 10.35% to $18.83, and Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER), which makes testing equipment for computer chips, posted a double-digit fall of 10.08% to $403.06. Chipmaker Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) declined 9.75% to $104.47, despite a partnership with Applied Materials announced earlier in the week. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) also declined, down 9.79% to $780.24, just shy of double digits but still among the week’s weakest large-caps.

Crypto corner

Digital assets had a rougher week than stocks. Bitcoin (BTC) slipped 2.59% against the US dollar to $83,025.92, holding up comparatively well next to ether (ETH), which fell 7.42% to $2,501.05, and solana (SOL), down 9.79% to $109.42, according to Binance spot market data. The pattern – bitcoin dipping modestly while smaller tokens fall harder – is a familiar one in choppier weeks for crypto, where investors tend to crowd into the biggest, most liquid coin first when sentiment turns cautious.

The week in numbers

The broad US market had a solid week: the S&P 500 (SPY ETF) rose 1.30% to 778.57, the Dow (DIA ETF) added 1.05% to 516.21, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ ETF) was the laggard of the three, up a more modest 0.35% to 751.38.

rose to 778.57, the added to 516.21, and the tech-heavy was the laggard of the three, up a more modest to 751.38. In the bond market, the 10-year US Treasury yield eased to 5.22% from 5.28% the week before, while the 2-year yield dipped to 4.75% from 4.77%, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The gap between the two – the 10-year minus 2-year spread that bond watchers use as a rough gauge of how the market sees the economy’s prospects – narrowed slightly to 0.44 percentage points from 0.47.

WTI crude oil, the US benchmark for oil prices, ticked up to $96.24 a barrel from $96.13, a quiet week for energy markets even as equities swung hard in both directions beneath the surface.

That’s your lot for this week – a tale of two tower companies at the top, a trio of double-digit fallers at the bottom, and bond yields drifting gently lower while oil barely stirred. Elsewhere this week, readers following the Schneider Electric-PTC deal and the Starbucks-Chipotle takeover chatter had plenty else to chew on. Pour another cup, and we’ll see you back here next Sunday for the next instalment.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.