Tom Lee Says the Tom Lee Crypto Bull Market Is Here — And This One Could Break All Records

For a long time, Tom Lee has expressed optimism about cryptocurrencies. It’s not really a secret. However, the tone of his remarks in early October 2026 seemed different—more certain, more tangible, and connected to a business that is actually investing in the forecast. Lee, who is currently the chairman of BitMine Immersion Technologies, declared that there will not be a cryptocurrency bull market. It has already arrived. Furthermore, he believes that this cycle may be the biggest to date.

Currently, BitMine owns about 6.03 million ETH, or 4.9% of the total amount in circulation. That represents a position worth about $15.3 billion at current prices close to $2,500 per token. Eighty-four percent of that is actively staked via BitMine’s MAVAN platform, bringing in an estimated $336 million in revenue annually. According to Lee, purchases will cease as soon as the business reaches 5% of its total supply, which could happen in a matter of months. This places the remaining window for purchases at slightly less than 77,000 ETH. It closes when that window does.

The rate of accumulation is remarkable in this case. At first, BitMine anticipated that the procedure would take five years. It is taking place in about one. That pace—purchasing aggressively during a bear market while the majority of retail investors were either cutting their losses or sitting on the sidelines—indicates either extraordinary risk appetite or extraordinary conviction. Maybe both.

Lee’s argument for a record bull run is based on a few key concepts. Tokenization is the first. The need for Ethereum’s block space increases as conventional financial assets like bonds, real estate, private credit, and commodities shift to blockchain rails. According to Lee’s estimation, the blockchain market opportunity could reach $16 trillion if only 10% of global assets are moved on-chain. It’s not a modest estimate. However, the underlying reasoning makes sense: organizations that wouldn’t deal with cryptocurrency in 2017 are now developing infrastructure for it.

The transfer of wealth between generations is the second concept. Over the next ten years, trillions of dollars will be transferred from older to younger generations, and younger investors typically own a significantly larger portion of digital assets. This demographic change might produce a sustained bid that wasn’t present in earlier cycles. Lee has estimated that this shift in wealth toward cryptocurrency will cost about $2 trillion. It’s debatable if that timeline unfolds as neatly as he proposes, but the directional argument is sound.

Tom Lee Crypto Bull Market

Additionally, there is the Ethereum versus Bitcoin dynamic, which merits careful consideration. According to Lee, tokenization and AI agents will eventually reverse the ETH/BTC ratio, ending Ethereum’s years-long decline against Bitcoin. However, the ratio dropped an additional 4.7% in the same week he made that decision. Bitcoin fell 3.5%, while Ethereum fell 8%. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw outflows for nine days in a row. At the very least, the short-term data was not supporting the story.

However, Lee’s main argument might make it through that gap. In fact, during the bear market, BitMine has outperformed Ethereum. While BitMine’s stock dropped by about 3% in the first nine months of 2026, ETH fell by about 10%. This outperformance—holding more ETH than anyone else while losing less than ETH itself—is either a sign of excellent positioning or that the market recognizes something in the company’s treasury structure and staking yield that is not captured by raw token performance.

Compared to earlier cryptocurrency cycles, there’s a sense that this one is being observed in a different way. There is more institutional infrastructure, less frenzy, and less retail mania. Everyone keeps returning to the same question: is the conviction genuine, or is it just well-disguised confidence?

For now, that response is still up for debate. However, Tom Lee has placed his wager in writing, in public, and in size.