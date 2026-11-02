Gordon Brothers acquires Poundland and provides up to £80m for turnaround

Gordon Brothers has acquired Poundland and provided up to £80m for a turnaround led by Barry Williams, while three directors of company 02495645 left their posts on 27 October.

The money is a facility for working capital, which pays for day-to-day running costs, to support what the company calls its go-forward strategy.

Poundland, founded in 1990 with a store in Burton-upon-Trent and formerly part of the Pepco Group, has over 800 stores across the UK and Ireland, where it also trades as Dealz.

It employs around 16,000 colleagues, who serve about 20 million customers a year, Gordon Brothers said.

The retailer has faced “challenging trading conditions”, the firm said, without giving figures for sales, losses or any jobs at risk.

Mark Newton-Jones, head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Gordon Brothers, said the firm was “delighted to provide Barry Williams and his management team with the financing to support the substantial turnaround of this iconic retailer”.

He added that Gordon Brothers believes Poundland is “an essential retailer serving U.K. consumers” with an important role on the High Street.

Williams said the company would focus on returning Poundland to its “core heritage category strengths” and its place as an essential business for UK households.

He said the retailer looks forward to working with its supplier base to keep providing value to budget-conscious shoppers.

Gordon Brothers says it has operated since 1903, with more than 30 offices worldwide and its UK business headquartered in London.

It describes its business as providing short and long-term capital to companies undergoing transformation, and lending against and investing in assets such as brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery and equipment.

It says it works with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders. It does not describe itself as a private equity firm in that account, and the terms of the Poundland deal have not been set out.

Companies House filing history for company 02495645 shows a busy year of activity, though the register does not link any of it to the Gordon Brothers deal.

Three directors, Andrew Kirkpatrick, Dominic Young and Stephen Welch, were appointed on 14 October, and all three appointments were terminated on 27 October, the record shows.

A restructuring plan of 220 pages was lodged on 2 September 2025, and shares were sub-divided on 29 August 2025.

A new charge, a form of security over assets, was created on 29 May and registered on 2 June.

Three further charges were created on 6 August and registered the next day. Three earlier charges were satisfied in full on 20 August.

Full accounts made up to 28 September 2025 were filed on 20 August, running to 68 pages.

Shaun Wills was appointed a director on 12 August, the same day Mark Jackson’s appointment ended.