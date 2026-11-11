Guernsey rents rise 33.5% in five years, about three times house price growth

Average rents on Guernsey reached £2,134 a month in the third quarter of 2026, 33.5% higher than five years earlier, the States of Guernsey said on Tuesday.

The mix-adjusted average purchase price for local market homes reached £613,694 over the same period, up 10.7%, so the rent rise is about three times larger.

Over twelve months that rent comes to £25,608, against £19,188 a year at the £1,599 monthly average recorded in the third quarter of 2021, a rise of £535 a month.

Both figures are States of Guernsey mix-adjusted averages, which weight sales and rentals by property type and bedrooms, not raw averages of individual sales or lettings.

The States says the measure is “not a reflection of the values of individual properties”, so it describes the market as a whole, not any one home.

Over the latest quarter the picture was calmer: average rent was 0.2% lower than in the previous quarter and 1.1% higher than in the third quarter of 2025.

The average purchase price rose 0.8% on the previous quarter and 3.6% on the third quarter of 2025, according to the same data.

Five years earlier, in the third quarter of 2021, the mix-adjusted purchase price was £554,290, so the rise to £613,694 amounts to £59,404.

The five-year rent rise has narrowed since the first quarter of 2026, when average rent was £2,170 a month, 44.9% higher than five years before.

The purchase price average stood at £604,094 in that first quarter, 18.5% above its level five years earlier; the five-year gain has since narrowed to 10.7%.

Rents are now £36 a month lower than the £2,170 of the first quarter, while the purchase price average is £9,600 higher than it was then.

There were 199 local market transactions in the third quarter, which was 62 fewer than in the previous quarter and ten fewer than a year earlier.

In the first quarter there were 163 local market transactions, against 167 in the first quarter of 2021.

Separately, the raw median price of the 28 open market transactions in the third quarter was £1,455,188, a different measure from the mix-adjusted local figure.

Selling has also become slower: the four-quarter rolling average time from a local property coming up for sale to its sale was 284 days for first-quarter 2026 purchases, against 207 days in the first quarter of 2021.

In that quarter the final sale price was, on average, 8.4% below the maximum advertised price, compared with 3.0% in the first quarter of 2021.

Guernsey also added to its housing stock in the first quarter: 61 units were classed as created and 16 as removed, a net gain of 45.

The States of Guernsey Data and Analysis team publishes the island’s property price figures each quarter.