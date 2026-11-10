Rocket Lab wins $515m in Neutron launch contracts, stock still falls

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) has signed more than $515m of Neutron launch contracts with satellite-constellation operators during the third quarter, the company said in its earnings release, pushing the backlog for its next-generation rocket to 16 missions ahead of a debut that has itself been pushed back to no earlier than 2027.

The bookings, disclosed alongside Q3 results filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, came with a second signal worth noting: Rocket Lab lifted Neutron’s base launch price to $70m for several of the new deals, as first reported in the company’s GlobeNewswire release. A rising sticker price for a rocket that hasn’t flown yet is usually read as a sign that customers expect launch slots to stay scarce – not as padding to flatter a backlog number.

A record quarter, and a miss buried inside it

RKLB over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The Neutron news arrived wrapped around a broader earnings beat. Q3 2026 revenue came in at $267.8m, per the company’s 10-Q filed with the SEC, ahead of the roughly $265.4m analysts had pencilled in. That’s Rocket Lab’s sixth consecutive record quarter, and nine-month 2026 revenue of $702.2m is now well over half again the $422.1m the company booked over the same stretch last year, according to GuruFocus‘s recap of the filing.

The earnings-per-share line told a less flattering story. Diluted EPS came in at -$0.12, a wider loss than the roughly -$0.05 to -$0.07 consensus estimates that circulated before the print, as detailed in Investing.com’s earnings transcript coverage. It’s a familiar Rocket Lab pattern: the top line keeps compounding as Neutron, Electron and the company’s space-systems business all scale, but losses have widened too, from $18.3m in the third quarter of last year to $79.7m this time, per the company’s own filings.

Backlog versus burn

Zoom out from Neutron specifically and the order book looks even larger. Rocket Lab’s combined launch backlog across Electron, HASTE and Neutron reached a record 117 missions, with total company backlog – launch plus space systems – hitting $3.57bn after roughly $1bn of new contracts signed in the quarter, the company disclosed in the same release. That’s the bull case in one number: a company still losing money quarter after quarter has nonetheless locked in multiple years of future revenue from customers willing to pay upfront, or at least commit, for capacity that doesn’t exist yet.

The market’s answer to that bull case, at least on the day, was to sell the stock anyway. RKLB closed at $55.02, down 5.55% on the session, even as the shares remain up 8.56% over the trailing 20 trading days. Volume ran at roughly twice the 20-day average, the kind of turnout that suggests more than a handful of traders repositioning around the headline numbers.

Short interest crept up before the print

Rocket Lab Corp revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

One detail that predates the earnings release itself: FINRA’s daily short-sale data show the proportion of RKLB trading volume tied to short sales climbed steadily into the print, from a ratio of 0.398 on 30 October to 0.607 on 9 November, the day results landed, according to FINRA’s short-sale volume data. A rising short-sale ratio – the share of total trading volume that comes from bets a stock will fall – doesn’t tell you who was right, but it does suggest some positioning ahead of results expected an EPS disappointment rather than a beat.

That positioning met a macro backdrop that isn’t especially forgiving of cash-burning growth stories. The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.86% as of 6 November, with the 2-year at 4.51%, according to Federal Reserve data. Rates near those levels raise the bar for any company still losing money to convince investors that today’s backlog converts into tomorrow’s profit – and Neutron’s delay to “no earlier than 2027” pushes that conversion further out than some holders may have been pricing.

None of which changes the arithmetic of the quarter itself: a record revenue number, a widened per-share loss, and a Neutron order book that grew faster than the rocket it’s betting on has yet to fly. Investors now have until the next launch update, and the next quarterly filing, to decide which of those facts carries more weight.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.