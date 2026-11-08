Sunday Money: AppLovin Share Price Soars 64.59%

Grab a coffee, this is the one where the numbers actually earn their keep. The AppLovin share price soared 64.59% this week, the kind of move that normally needs an asterisk and a regulatory filing attached. Instead, it just happened, taking the advertising-technology firm’s shares to $390.02 by the week’s close, according to consolidated US exchange data. For context: the broader market was having a thoroughly miserable week while AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) was busy having a brilliant one.

That contrast is the whole story of the week ending 8 November 2026. The S&P 500, tracked by the SPY exchange-traded fund (a basket of shares you can buy as one unit), fell 3.07% to 736.53. The Nasdaq 100, via the QQQ fund, dropped a sharper 5.65% to 657.50. Even the more conservative Dow, through the DIA fund, lost 1.42% to 512.52. Against that backdrop, a single stock up nearly two-thirds in five trading days is not just a good week – it is a week that makes the rest of the market look like it is standing still in reverse.

The week’s biggest splash: AppLovin

APP over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

AppLovin’s climb puts it at the very top of the week’s gainer board, comfortably ahead of anything else in the market. There is no single dramatic headline attached to the move in the numbers available this week – just a share price that went from ordinary to extraordinary while chip and storage names across the Nasdaq were falling apart. For long-term holders, a 64.59% weekly gain is the sort of figure that rewrites a year’s returns in five sessions. For anyone who missed it, it is a reminder that the market’s biggest stories this autumn have often arrived with very little warning.

More movers, more stories

Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), the payments and financial-technology group, climbed 25.88% to $62.75, a rare bright spot among the week’s other technology names and a sign that not every corner of fintech was caught in the storage-sector downdraught described below.

Mosaic (NYSE: MOS), the fertiliser producer, rose 21.50% to $22.32, continuing a run that followed third-quarter results showing a $72m loss despite a revenue beat – proof that investors can look past a headline loss when the top line is moving the right way.

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) told the opposite story, tumbling 37.65% to $540.32, the week’s single worst fall among the names tracked here. The drop lands just as the company sits at the centre of Marvell’s $115bn all-stock deal to acquire it – a reminder that being bought does not always mean your shares go up, particularly when the buyer’s own stock is sliding too.

And slide it did: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) fell 29.68% to $141.52, part of a broader rout across data-storage names that also swept up Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), down 30.17% to $462.99, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), down 29.96% to $264.18, and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), down 29.24% to $835.65. Four stocks tied to the memory and storage end of the chip market, all down by roughly three-tenths of their value in a single week – that is not noise, that is a sector being repriced in real time.

Crypto corner

Digital assets had a quieter, but still negative, week. Bitcoin (BTC) slipped 2.75% to $75,980.29, ether (ETH) eased 1.27% to $2,241.74, and solana (SOL) fell harder, down 6.41% to $89.39, according to Binance spot market data. None of the moves came close to matching the drama in Lumentum or AppLovin, but the direction – down, across the board – matched the mood in equities rather than offering the diversification crypto bulls often claim for it.

The week in numbers

Behind the headline stock moves sat a bond market quietly recalibrating. The 10-year US Treasury yield (the return the government pays to borrow for a decade, and a benchmark for mortgage and loan rates generally) eased to 4.84% from 4.90%, while the 2-year yield fell to 4.46% from 4.58%, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The gap between the two – the 10y-2y spread, a figure investors watch as a rough gauge of economic confidence – narrowed slightly to 0.35 percentage points from 0.38, per the same source. Oil, meanwhile, barely moved: West Texas Intermediate crude slipped to $99.64 a barrel from $100.06, according to FRED, suggesting this week’s drama was a stock-market story rather than an energy one.

Put another way: in a week when the Nasdaq 100 lost 5.65% and four storage-and-chip names each shed close to a third of their value, one company went up by nearly two-thirds. That is the kind of spread that makes weekly recaps worth reading.

That is the week that was. Storage stocks took the beating, AppLovin took the headline, and bond yields quietly eased in the background as if none of it concerned them. We will be back next Sunday to see whether the pendulum swings the other way – or whether this week’s winners and losers simply keep doing what they have been doing.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.