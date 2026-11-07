Wynn Resorts earnings miss overshadows Fertitta’s options bet

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) delivered its weakest quarter in two years, and the Wynn Resorts earnings miss landed on both lines of the income statement at once: revenue came in below what analysts had pencilled in, and profit collapsed by roughly four-fifths from a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $17.3 million, or $0.17 a share on a diluted basis, for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, down from $88.3 million and $0.85 a share in the same period last year, according to the company’s 10-Q filed with the SEC. Operating revenue slipped to $1.69 billion from $1.83 billion, a drop of $144.7 million, short of the roughly $1.75 billion Wall Street had expected, according to rallies.ai, which also noted adjusted earnings per share of $0.33 against a $0.68 consensus.

More headwinds than tailwinds

WYNN over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

Chief executive Craig Billings summed up the three months in six words, telling investors the business faced “more headwinds than tailwinds” during the quarter. The company’s own numbers back that up. Table games win percentage at Wynn Las Vegas came in at 18.9%, well below the 22%-26% range the house normally expects and down from 23.0% a year earlier – a reminder that even the best-run casino floor is at the mercy of how the cards and dice fall in any given quarter, as flagged by rg.org’s coverage of the results.

Add to that a labour strike at Encore Boston Harbor that began in early September and a soft final month in Macau, and the miss looks less like a one-off stumble than the product of several smaller problems landing in the same thirteen weeks. Macau still did the heavy lifting on profitability, generating $255.3 million of adjusted property earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation – a standard measure of operating cash generation) on $919.2 million of revenue, helped by roughly $12.3 million of above-theoretical VIP hold, per detail in the MarketBeat transcript summary.

Despite the swing lower, the board kept the capital-return machine running: a $0.25 per share dividend was declared and the company repurchased 627,475 shares during the quarter, continuing the buyback programme even as earnings fell, according to disclosure covered by TipRanks.

Fertitta hedges into the print

The more intriguing thread sits away from the income statement. Fertitta Entertainment, LLC – the vehicle through which restaurateur and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta holds his Wynn stake – remains a 10%-plus shareholder and filed fresh paperwork with regulators right around the earnings release. Form 4s dated 3 and 5 November 2026 show the entity disposing of call options (contracts that give the buyer the right to purchase shares at a set price, effectively monetising upside) rather than selling down the core equity position, with strikes around $98 and $99, according to the underlying SEC EDGAR filings.

That is a hedging pattern, not an exit. Fertitta built his position up from a 6.1% stake in 2022 to 9.9% by November 2024, becoming the company’s largest individual shareholder, as CNBC reported at the time. Selling calls against a large, long-held position is a familiar way for a concentrated holder to generate income or lock in some value near the top of a trading range without actually reducing the stake – worth watching given shares closed at $83.0001, down 0.92% on the day but still up 8.67% over the preceding twenty trading sessions, trading volume more than double the twenty-day average.

The UAE bill keeps growing

Wynn Resorts Ltd revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

Behind the quarter’s noise sits a bigger, slower-moving story: the cost of Wynn Al Marjan Island, the company’s resort under construction in the United Arab Emirates. Wynn contributed $62.2 million of equity to the project in the third quarter alone, taking its cumulative equity contribution to just over $1.12 billion, with $1.76 billion now drawn on the project’s construction loan, according to detail from the earnings call relayed by MarketBeat. Management had already lifted the project’s overall budget by $600 million on the prior quarter’s call, of which Wynn’s 40% share works out to roughly $240 million, leaving an estimated $465 million to $590 million of further equity still required, including the adjoining Janu-branded development.

That bill is being funded into a rate environment that has eased only modestly: the 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.84% on 5 November 2026, down from a prior reading of 4.90%, with the 2-year at 4.46%, according to Federal Reserve data. Lower borrowing costs help at the margin, but a project still drawing on construction debt in the hundreds of millions means every basis point (a hundredth of a percentage point) on that loan matters more than usual while Macau and Las Vegas work through their own soft patches.

The next test comes with the fourth-quarter print, when investors will want to see whether the Las Vegas hold reverts to its normal range, the Boston strike resolves, and the Al Marjan equity calls start to taper off ahead of the resort’s opening.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.