Asos puts cyber incident hit at 2% to 4% of group GMV since 6 October

Asos has estimated that the cyber incident on 6 October has reduced group gross merchandise value by around 2% to 4% since it happened.

The online fashion retailer said on Thursday that the figure covers the period since the incident, and that GMV growth in the opening weeks of its 2027 financial year was still broadly flat on a year earlier.

GMV is adjusted retail sales plus revenue attributable to flexible fulfilment partners, net of returns and excluding sales tax, according to the company’s 2025 annual report.

Asos said its website and app stayed operational and safe to use throughout, and that a full investigation supported by external cyber experts has now concluded.

It also said it temporarily paused certain marketing and CRM activity immediately after the incident, and described trading in the opening weeks of the new year as “encouraging”.

For the 52 weeks to 30 August 2026, group revenue fell 9% to £2,245.6m from £2,477.8m a year earlier.

GMV fell 5% to £2,349.0m from £2,456.3m, though the company said it returned to year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter for the first time since FY22.

Adjusted gross margin rose by 340 basis points to 50.5%, from 47.1% in FY25, which the company linked to better buying and a focus on full-price sales.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to £170.3m from £131.6m, an improvement of £38.7m.

Asos reported a profit before tax of £24.4m, against a loss of £281.6m in FY25, while its adjusted loss before tax narrowed to £46.4m from £98.2m.

Adjusting items totalled £70.8m for the year, including a £67.3m technology impairment charge following a change in platform for its ERP systems.

Net debt fell to £109.3m from £184.7m, helped by a refinancing completed in November 2025 and the disposal of two non-core assets for £115.5m.

Free cash flow was an outflow of £16.4m, compared with an inflow of £14.1m in FY25.

Total fixed costs fell by about £90m during the year, the company said, as it continued to reshape its cost base.

Asos had 16.5m active customers at the end of October, and said its active database grew month on month in September and October.

It said the full-year active customer count was 16.4m, down 4% from 17.0m, though the database was flat through the second half.

For the year ahead, the board said it “remains confident” in the outlook and expects FY27 to be its first full year of growth since completing its transformation.

Guidance for FY27 is adjusted EBITDA of £180m to £200m, with capital expenditure of about 4% of revenue.

Asos said it continues to assess opportunities to optimise its capital structure, and intends to host a Capital Markets Event during FY27.