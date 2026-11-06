KO Stock Is Quietly Beating the Market — And Most Investors Missed the Setup

The fact that Coca-Cola stock is currently close to its 52-week high seems almost paradoxical. The markets are agitated. Tech multiples are beginning to show signs of anxiety, AI companies are spending a lot of money, and investors worldwide appear to be looking for something with real substance. Quietly, KO is trading at about $95.73, up about 36% for the year compared to the S&P 500’s gain of about 11%.

It’s the type of performance that, until you take a closer look, doesn’t make many headlines. It’s worth taking a look at Coca-Cola’s third quarter 2026 numbers. Revenue from organic sources increased by 7%. The volume of unit cases increased by 5%. Comparable operating margins increased by 110 basis points. The company increased its forecast for full-year earnings growth to a minimum of 11%. No product launch, no acquisition drama, no turnaround story—these are not the kinds of figures that generate excitement in the financial media. It’s just a business doing what it’s always done, maybe a bit better each time.

The volume growth is what makes this so intriguing. Last quarter, Coca-Cola increased prices by about four percentage points while still increasing sales. In a consumer business, maintaining that dynamic—pricing power without destroying demand—is actually challenging. Most businesses have to make a decision. For now, at least, Coca-Cola appears to have avoided making it. Coca-Cola was recently named the most valuable food and beverage brand in the world by research firm Kantar. Although such a title is easy to brush off, it represents a reality: decades of consumer habit, shelf dominance, and 32 brands that each generate over $1 billion in annual sales.

When Berkshire Hathaway started buying shares in 1988 at about $41.81 a share, Warren Buffett realized all of this. Since 1994, he has not added to that position, which is an intriguing indication of discipline rather than uncertainty. He located what he desired, purchased it at the desired cost, and then sat. With dividends reinvested, someone who invested $1,000 with him at that initial entry point would currently be sitting on about $92,000. Since then, the stock has split four times. For 64 years in a row, the dividend has increased annually.

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Naturally, there is a legitimate concern regarding valuation. KO is trading at about 27x forward earnings, which is significantly higher than the 20x for the beverage industry. That premium is not insignificant. Today’s investors are paying for consistency, certainty, and a dividend that hasn’t been reduced in recorded history. Depending on your goals, that may or may not be worthwhile. The pre-market decline of almost 1.9% raises the possibility that the stock is a little ahead of itself in the near future. However, poor business and stretched valuation are two different issues, and Coca-Cola only has one.

The management is increasing margins while making double-digit marketing investments. Spending more and earning more at the same time is a balance that sounds simple in a press release but is actually quite challenging to achieve in real life. There is a feeling that Coca-Cola’s operational discipline is being undervalued in the current discourse as it plays out during a time of ongoing inflation and uneven global demand.

There is no indication that the stock is a clear buy at its current price. However, the argument for keeping it, possibly for ten years, is still as strong as it has been.