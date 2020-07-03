Everybody likes making a little bit of extra money, and the good news is that today, there’s never been a wider range of options to choose from when it comes to earning some cash on the side. There are hundreds of different internet gigs to choose from, whether it’s signing up for cashback sites or referral programs, to selling items online or providing a service like website design or content writing. Some of the ways that you can make extra money in your free time don’t require a huge amount of effort, which is ideal if you already have quite a demanding job and don’t want anything you do on the side to take up the little energy that you have left.

We’ve put together some ideas that you might want to consider if you are looking for ways to make some extra cash.

Referral Programs:

Many companies offer referral programs that you can sign up for and earn money when you refer a friend. For example, when you are a Lebara Mobile customer, they run the Lebara refer a friend program that you can take advantage of to earn money each time you get a friend to sign up. The amount that you can earn will depend on how many successful sign-ups you can get and the plans that your friends sign up to. The rewards are quite generous; you can earn up to £50 if a friend signs up to one of their SIM only plans. All you need to do is sign up, share your unique link to your friends and anyone who purchases through it will earn you some cash. You can learn more about the Lebara refer a friend program on their website.

Cashback Sites:

Cashback sites like Quidco and Topcashback are booming in popularity recently and it’s easy to see why. This is definitely one of the easiest ways to make some extra cash by simply buying the things that you were going to buy anyway. When you’re shopping for a big purchase like car insurance, it’s definitely worth checking these sites first to see how much money you could earn back, with plenty of generous offers. You can earn cashback on all kinds of purchases from takeaway food to a new broadband or mobile contract; download the app to your phone or bookmark it on your browser, so you don’t forget to check it before you buy something online.

Online Surveys:

Companies are always looking to reach out to their markets and get your thoughts on new ideas, products, and marketing campaigns, and they’ll pay you for taking part. There are several different survey apps that you can download to your smartphone or visit the website on your laptop or computer to earn some extra money in your spare time. You will be directed to surveys that you fit the target market for and then asked some questions on what you think of a new product, advertisement, branding idea, etc. Typically, you will earn points for completing surveys, which you can save up and then withdraw in the form of PayPal credits or store vouchers.

Selling Online:

Selling online is one of the easiest ways to make some extra money if you are trying to get rid of clutter from your home. Instead of throwing it all in the tip, it’s well worth taking some time to get photographs and list your items for sale online. There are plenty of apps that you can download, like eBay, Gumtree, Shpock, or Depop. And, you might be quite surprised at the items that people will actually buy, so everything is worth trying to sell if you don’t need it anymore. Facebook Marketplace is another really easy option to use. Make sure that your items stand out with clear photographs and good descriptions to capture the interest of potential buyers.

Job Spotting:

You can make money when you are out and about if you download the Job Spotter app to your phone. Using this app, you will be paid for finding any job advertisements in shop windows or notice boards and posting them to the app, where they are then put on Indeed. It’s a free app, and all you will need to do is take a photograph of the job advertisements that you see. Every time you post an advertisement, you’ll earn points, which you can convert into Amazon vouchers.

Games and Quizzes:

Head to Swagbucks if you want to get paid for playing fun games or taking quizzes. Once signed up, you’ll earn ‘SB’ points for completing a wide range of tasks, which could be anything from making quick internet searches to watching videos or playing games. If you’re often bored in your free time and want to do something a little more productive than endlessly scrolling through social media, this could be a great option for you since you can easily download the Swagbucks app to your phone and have some fun with it too.

Freelance Work:

If you’ve got a skill that you could offer for a price, it’s well worth finding some freelance clients online. If you’re good at graphic design, web design, writing or general admin tasks, there’s going to be somebody out there who’s willing to pay you to do it for them. Fiverr is a great place to get started; this online marketplace allows freelancers to set up a profile detailing what they offer, and clients can request work and pay securely through the website. You can also download Fiverr as a mobile app, which can be very handy for keeping up with your work on the go. Upwork is another good freelance marketplace to consider if you have a service that you would like to offer in your spare time.

Clinical Trials:

While they might be a little more time-consuming than some of the other options on this list, participating in clinical trials can earn you a decent amount of money, and you can contribute to medical research at the same time. Clinical trials recruit both healthy volunteers and participants with certain health conditions to test new drugs and treatments in a safe, controlled environment. You will typically be paid very handsomely for your time, with many trials offering thousands of pounds just for taking part.

Focus Groups:

Sometimes, market research needs to go a little further than looking through survey answers, and that’s where focus groups come into play. There are several different market research companies that you can sign up with to get updates and news on the latest focus groups that you can apply to take part in. You might be asked to take part in the research over the phone, on a group video chat, or in-person, depending on what is needed, and payment is usually made directly to your bank or in cash.

Arts and Crafts:

Last but not least, if you have a creative hobby, why not turn it into a way to make money as well? If you can sew, paint, upcycle furniture, make jewellery, or make your own soaps and candles, there’s an eager market out there who’ll buy the items from you. And you can easily set up an Etsy shop and get started in just a couple of hours.

If you want to make a little bit of extra cash on the side, there are certainly plenty of options to choose from. Whether you want to put in minimal effort to make some extra money or don’t mind dedicating some time to it, there’s something for everybody.