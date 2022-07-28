What is Pip in Trading and How Can It Help You?

If you’re new to the world of trading, you may have heard the term ‘pip’ thrown around a lot. But what is a pip, exactly? And more importantly, how can it help you become a successful trader? In this blog post, we will answer these questions and more. We’ll discuss what pips are, how they are calculated, and why they are important in trading. Plus, we’ll give you some tips on how to use pips to your advantage!

What Is a Pip?

In the world of foreign exchange, a pip is the smallest unit of price movement that a given exchange rate makes. For most major currencies, a pip is equal to 1/100th of 1%. In other words, if a currency is quoted at 1.2500, then one pip would be equal to 0.01 (1/100th of 1%).

Many brokerages and trading platforms use fractional pips to quote prices, so you may see a quote for EUR/USD of 1.2501 instead of 1.2500. In this case, the 0.0001 would be referred to as one “pipette” or “fractional pip”. While the value of a pip may seem small, in the world of forex trading, they can add up quickly. For example, if you were to buy EUR/USD at 1.2500 and it rose to 1.2550, that 50-pip move would result in a profit or loss of $500 (assuming you traded 10,000 units). A move from 1.2500 to 1.2501 would be just one pipette and would only result in either a gain or loss of $10 (again, assuming you traded 10,000 units). When you’re trading with pips, small movements in the market can have a big impact on your bottom line!

Why Are Pips Important?

Pips are important because they are the basis for calculating profits and losses in forex trading. When you enter a trade, you will either be buying or selling a currency pair. For example, if you buy EUR/USD, you are buying Euros and selling US dollars. If the price of EUR/USD rises, that means the value of the Euro has increased relative to the US dollar. Conversely, if the price falls, that means the value of the Euro has decreased relative to the US dollar. Your profit or loss on a trade will be calculated in pips, so it’s important to understand how they work.

How Are Pips Calculated?

The value of a pip is different for each currency pair and depends on the base currency, the quote currency, and the size of your trade. For example, if you buy EUR/USD with a trade size of 100,000 units (known as a “standard lot”), each pip would be worth $100. If you buy EUR/USD with a trade size of just 1000 units (known as a “mini lot”), each pip would only be worth $1000. So, if the price of EUR/USD moves from $100 to $101, that would be a one-pip move. And if your trade size was 100,000 units, you would have made a profit of $1000.

One way to think of pips is as the “ticks” on a price quote. For most currency pairs, a pip is equal to the fourth decimal place on a price quote. So, if EUR/USD is quoted at $100.1234, then a one-pip move would be equal to $0.0001 (one-tenth of a cent).

How to Use Pips to Your Advantage

Now that you know what pips are and how they work, it’s time to put them to good use! Here are a few tips on how you can use pips to your advantage in trading:

Use pips to set profit targets.

Once you enter a trade, you can use pips to set a target price for where you want to take profits. For example, if EUR/USD is currently trading at $100 and you buy it with a trade size of 100,000 units, you could set a profit target of $101 (a one-pip move).

Use pips to set stop-losses.

Stop-losses are designed to limit your losses on a trade if the market moves against you. You can use pips to set your stop-loss level, which will automatically close your trade if the market reaches it. For example, if you buy EUR/USD at $100 and you set a stop-loss at $99, your trade will be closed automatically if the market falls to $99.

Use pips to scale into and out of trades.

Scaling is a technique that allows you to adjust your position size up or down as the market moves. For example, if you buy EUR/USD at $100 and it rises to $101, you could scale into your position by buying more Euros. Conversely, if the market falls to $99, you could scale out of your position by selling some of your Euros.

Pips are a crucial part of trading, so it’s important to understand how they work. By using pips to your advantage, you can make better trading decisions and improve your chances of success.